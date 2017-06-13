It was a California state budget report that was supposed to be about cannabis

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown and California legislators have arrived at a final budget deal for the new fiscal year.
- A top Chinese official said he was "deeply disappointed" in President Trump's actions on climate change during one of Gov. Jerry Brown's final meetings in the country.
- With Jimmy Gomez headed to Congress, another special election is on the way to fill his seat in Sacramento.
