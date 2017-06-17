This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The Orange County GOP is welcoming Rep. Devin Nunes as a speaker Saturday night. We're covering it live below.
- President Trump's top environmental adviser said Thursday that California's clean air waiver from federal rules isn't now under review.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Republicans trumpet Janet Nguyen at fundraiser
The Orange County GOP showcased state Sen. Janet Nguyen at its Saturday fundraiser in Irvine, having the Garden Grove Republican deliver the pledge.
Nguyen, a Vietnamese war refugee, was in the headlines this year when she was forcefully removed while trying to speak out on the Senate floor against the late Sen. Tom Hayden, one of the most outspoken opponents of the Vietnam War.
Democrats were forced to apologize after the dustup.