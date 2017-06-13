Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

California in Congress

Jeff Sessions said Kamala Harris' questioning made him 'nervous'

Michael Finnegan

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) turned her aggressive prosecutor tactics on Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions in a tense interrogation Tuesday at a Senate hearing on Russia and the Trump campaign.

The two talked over each other as the freshman Democrat challenged Sessions to produce documents on his work as a top advisor to the campaign.

