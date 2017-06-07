Jimmy Gomez will be L.A.'s next congressman. His first order of business will be bringing the 34th District together

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez won a decisive victory in the 34th Congressional District Tuesday, besting fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn by more than 20 percentage points in preliminary results.

But after a divisive campaign that grew increasingly negative on both sides, and a closely watched vote that hinged in part on ethnic politics, Gomez said one of his first tasks would be to assure all voters that he will be their voice in Congress.

"First, you have to go and meet all of the constituents in every part of the district, tell them that you're going to represent them," Gomez said at a get-out-the-vote event Sunday. "To the areas that I don't win, to the areas that I do win, I need to pay my respects and go talk to them about issues that they care about."

During the campaign, Gomez and Ahn largely focused on targeting voters in their bases of support: Ahn in Koreatown and other Asian communities and Gomez in the Latino-heavy neighborhoods of Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Boyle Heights.

Preliminary election night results largely reflected those patterns: Ahn received heavy support from Koreatown and neighboring Westlake, as well as portions of Chinatown and Pico Union.

During a recent debate, Gomez appeared to take pains to mention many of those neighborhoods by name.

"If I'm elected, I'm going to represent every single community: Koreatown, MacArthur Park, Pico Union, downtown L.A.," he told the audience. "I'm going to defend our values and I'm never going to back down, not one inch, not now, not ever."