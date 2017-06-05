Fight in California Democratic Party goes on: 'It is believed that the wrong individual is serving as chair'

Bay Area Democratic organizer Kimberly Ellis, who narrowly lost the race to be the next leader of the California Democratic Party, on Monday said her campaign found evidence of hundreds of voting discrepancies, including mismatched voter signatures and “multiple” cases of delegates voting more than once.

“Based on the information contained here, the actual vote count is in question. It is believed that the wrong individual is serving as chair,” the Ellis campaign stated in a six-page memo released Monday evening.

Ellis lost the election for state party chairperson to Eric Bauman, the chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, by just over 60 votes during the party’s convention in Sacramento on May 20.

Among other evidence, the Ellis campaign said it found delegates' signatures on hundreds of votes cast did not match the signatures those same delegates signed when they obtained their credentials for the convention.

Ellis had called for an independent audit of the election, a request rejected by Bauman. On Monday, Ellis renewed her call for an independent inquiry.

Bauman said the party already has a process in place to review contested elections. The party's compliance review commission, made up of six members who were appointed during former Chairman John Burton's tenure, will review the evidence and take oral or written testimony before issuing a ruling in mid- to late June.

The Ellis campaign, however, said the panel would be biased in favor of Bauman since according to its review of the ballots, five of the six members voted for Bauman for chair. Ballots are not secret for the chair election.