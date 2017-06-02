Kimberly Ellis says her request for an independent audit of the vote for California Democratic Party leader was rejected

Kimberly Ellis speaks to supporters in downtown Sacramento's Cesar E. Chavez Plaza after her loss to Eric Bauman for California Democratic Party chairman.

Democratic organizer Kimberly Ellis, the candidate who narrowly lost the race to be the next leader of the California Democratic Party, on Friday said the state party has rejected her request for an independent audit of the election.

A statement released by the Ellis campaign Friday afternoon claims that it has uncovered “alarming discrepancies and an amassing of ineligible voters” during her campaign’s ongoing review of the ballots cast during the state party’s convention almost two weeks ago.

The Ellis campaign said her request for the audit was rejected by newly elected state party chairperson Eric Bauman, who beat Ellis by just over 60 votes.

“Eric's rejection of an independent forensic audit is well beyond troubling. If everything was done on the up-and-up, what is there to hide?" said Hilary Crosby, former controller for the state party and an Ellis supporter.

Ellis has already submitted a separate, formal challenge of the election results.

Chris Masami Myers, state party executive director, earlier this week said in a statement that it would be reviewed “in accordance with the standard practices described in the bylaws.”

The party's compliance review commission, made up of six members who were appointed during former Chairman John Burton's tenure, will review the evidence and take oral or written testimony before issuing a ruling in mid- to late June.

Ellis has called for the party to appoint an interim chair until the challenge is resolved but, in her statement, said Bauman rejected that request.

An attorney for the Ellis campaign also submitted a request to the state party to preserve all of the ballots and other elections material in the party elections.