Lawmakers approve changes to recall elections after an angry debate over political gamesmanship

A controversial bill to revise the rules of special recall elections against lawmakers was approved by both houses of the Legislature on Thursday, but not before angry accusations over the pending recall effort against an Orange County state senator.

The bill, one of 17 pieces of legislation related to a new state budget, would add new procedures to the process by which a recall election is certified for removing an incumbent state official. It allows voters up to 30 days to remove their signature from a recall petition, if they change their mind about supporting it. It would also create a new process to review the costs associated with a recall election.

Both changes would slow down the scheduling of a recall election, and could therefore benefit state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), the subject of a recall attempt in the wake of his vote for a $52-billion transportation bill that included a gas tax increase.

In both the state Senate and Assembly, the bill was the subject of scathing attacks by Republicans who accused majority Democrats of shamelessly manipulating the budget process.

"I haven't seen one Democratic member get up in support of this bill, because you can't defend it," said Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City).

Other Republicans blasted the proposal because it was included in a budget bill that also benefited veterans. The effect, said Assemblyman Devon Mathis (R-Visalia), was to "bastardize the process" of passing a budget.