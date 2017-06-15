This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The California Legislature is voting on 17 bills related to the state budget, doing so before the constitutional deadline for action.
- President Trump's top environmental adviser said Thursday that California's clean air waiver from federal rules isn't now under review.
- A stem cell scientist is the latest Democrat seeking to oust Orange County Rep. Dana Rohrabacher.
Lawmakers approve changes to recall elections after an angry debate over political gamesmanship
John Myers
A controversial bill to revise the rules of special recall elections against lawmakers was approved by both houses of the Legislature on Thursday, but not before angry accusations over the pending recall effort against an Orange County state senator.
The bill, one of 17 pieces of legislation related to a new state budget, would add new procedures to the process by which a recall election is certified for removing an incumbent state official. It allows voters up to 30 days to remove their signature from a recall petition, if they change their mind about supporting it. It would also create a new process to review the costs associated with a recall election.
Both changes would slow down the scheduling of a recall election, and could therefore benefit state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), the subject of a recall attempt in the wake of his vote for a $52-billion transportation bill that included a gas tax increase.
In both the state Senate and Assembly, the bill was the subject of scathing attacks by Republicans who accused majority Democrats of shamelessly manipulating the budget process.
"I haven't seen one Democratic member get up in support of this bill, because you can't defend it," said Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City).
Other Republicans blasted the proposal because it was included in a budget bill that also benefited veterans. The effect, said Assemblyman Devon Mathis (R-Visalia), was to "bastardize the process" of passing a budget.
Democrats counterpunched by railing against the Newman recall effort and signature gathering efforts. They accused Republicans of attempting to deceive voters in Newman's Southern California district by casting the effort as a way to repeal the gas tax that will take effect in November.
It says "repeal the car tax," said Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) of the signs being used by some signature gatherers working on the effort against Newman. "Now you sign that, you’re not repealing the car tax."
Newman, who abstained from voting on the bill, delivered a sharp speech critiquing the effort to remove him from an office he won last November.
"It's a pretext of the most cynical and calculating kind," he said.