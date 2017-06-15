This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown and California legislators have arrived at a final budget deal for the new fiscal year.
- A top Chinese official said he was "deeply disappointed" in President Trump's actions on climate change during one of Gov. Jerry Brown's final meetings in the country.
- With Jimmy Gomez headed to Congress, another special election is on the way to fill his seat in Sacramento.
Lawmakers haven't missed a California budget deadline in 6 years, and won't break the streak in 2017
|John Myers
Lawmakers convene Thursday afternoon to sign off on a package of bills that comprise California's state budget, and by day's end will have extended a streak once thought impossible in Sacramento: eight years of on-time budgets.
From 1987 through 2010, the Legislature consistently missed its constitutional deadline to ratify a state budget no later than June 15. In most years, debate over a spending plan stretched well into the summer. In 2010, lawmakers didn't send a budget to the governor until Oct. 10.
In addition to the strain of crafting budgets during deep recessions, the annual logjam was a function of California's long-standing requirement that a budget be approved by supermajority votes in both the state Assembly and Senate. That meant bipartisan cooperation in the Legislature, in addition to striking deals with both Republican and Democratic governors. The state was one of only three in the nation with such a legislative hurdle to pass a budget.
Voters changed the system in 2010 with the passage of Proposition 25. The constitutional amendment not only made budgets subject to a simple majority vote, but it also required legislators to forfeit their pay if they failed to act by June 15.
Official state records don't count the budget in 2011 as being on time, the first year under the new rules, because Gov. Jerry Brown took the unprecedented step of vetoing the first spending plan sent to him by the Legislature. It took almost another two weeks to settle the differences, and a subsequent court ruling found that lawmakers are still entitled to their pay if a budget is rejected.
While Thursday's action will send as many as 17 budget-related bills to Brown's desk, a handful of proposals related to the spending plan may linger for a few weeks. Legislative attorneys have maintained that those "trailer bills" can be implemented well into the fiscal year, again by a simple majority vote of each house, and would take effect immediately because they are designated as a part of the budget.