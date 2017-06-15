Lawmakers haven't missed a California budget deadline in 6 years, and won't break the streak in 2017

Lawmakers convene Thursday afternoon to sign off on a package of bills that comprise California's state budget, and by day's end will have extended a streak once thought impossible in Sacramento: eight years of on-time budgets.

From 1987 through 2010, the Legislature consistently missed its constitutional deadline to ratify a state budget no later than June 15. In most years, debate over a spending plan stretched well into the summer. In 2010, lawmakers didn't send a budget to the governor until Oct. 10.

In addition to the strain of crafting budgets during deep recessions, the annual logjam was a function of California's long-standing requirement that a budget be approved by supermajority votes in both the state Assembly and Senate. That meant bipartisan cooperation in the Legislature, in addition to striking deals with both Republican and Democratic governors. The state was one of only three in the nation with such a legislative hurdle to pass a budget.

Voters changed the system in 2010 with the passage of Proposition 25. The constitutional amendment not only made budgets subject to a simple majority vote, but it also required legislators to forfeit their pay if they failed to act by June 15.