Meet Jimmy Gomez, Los Angeles' newest congressman

Jimmy Gomez won the election for Los Angeles' 34th Congressional District on Tuesday night. Here are some essentials on him:

Age: 42

Family: A wife, Mary Hodge, and a dog, Austin

Lives: Eastside neighborhood of Eagle Rock

Previous jobs: State Assemblyman for the 51st District, political director of United Nurses Assns. of California

Education: UCLA, Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government

Party: Democratic

Milestone: Gomez continues a decades-long Latino tradition of representing the area. He follows former Rep. Xavier Becerra, who represented the area for 20 years.

Backed by: Much of the Democratic Party establishment, including many sitting California Democrats in Congress, Gov. Jerry Brown and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. He also won the backing of progressive groups like Our Revolution.

Issues: Gomez holds fairly progressive views, especially on healthcare and immigration policy. Read what he told us he thinks about the top issues.

