- The 34th Congressional District special election was today and we're covering it live here.
- Gov. Jerry Brown met with the president of China.
Meet Jimmy Gomez, Los Angeles' newest congressman
Jimmy Gomez won the election for Los Angeles' 34th Congressional District on Tuesday night. Here are some essentials on him:
Age: 42
Family: A wife, Mary Hodge, and a dog, Austin
Lives: Eastside neighborhood of Eagle Rock
Previous jobs: State Assemblyman for the 51st District, political director of United Nurses Assns. of California
Education: UCLA, Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government
Party: Democratic
Milestone: Gomez continues a decades-long Latino tradition of representing the area. He follows former Rep. Xavier Becerra, who represented the area for 20 years.
Backed by: Much of the Democratic Party establishment, including many sitting California Democrats in Congress, Gov. Jerry Brown and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. He also won the backing of progressive groups like Our Revolution.
Issues: Gomez holds fairly progressive views, especially on healthcare and immigration policy. Read what he told us he thinks about the top issues.