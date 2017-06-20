New super PAC targets seven California Republicans

Former Northern California Rep. Ellen Tauscher has launched a new super PAC targeting seven vulnerable Republicans in the state’s congressional delegation, hoping to aid the Democratic effort to win control of the House of Representatives in 2018.

Each Republican represents a district that backed Hillary Clinton in the November election.

On the Fight Back California PAC's list are Reps. Jeff Denham of Turlock; David Valadao of Hanford; Steve Knight of Palmdale; Ed Royce of Fullerton; Mimi Walters of Irvine; Dana Rohrabacher of Huntington Beach and Darrell Issa of Vista.

Of those, the former congresswoman served with Issa, Royce and Rohrabacher.

“This isn’t personal,” Tauscher said. “But the fact is that I’m a Californian, and they don’t vote in the interest of my state.”

Tauscher represented Northern California's 10th Congressional District for 14 years before becoming undersecretary of State during the Obama administration in 2009.

Katie Merrill, the PAC's political strategist, said the campaign will target the Republicans' records on issues that directly affect voters in the district, such as the GOP's efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"We intend to soften the ground. So when the Democratic nominee emerges ... they are facing a significantly weakened incumbent," Merrill said.

Updated at 4:02 p.m.: This story was updated to include a comment from Tauscher.