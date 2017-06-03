This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown said this week a decision by President Trump to withdraw from the Paris accord on climate was "insane." He is now in China to reaffirm California's climate change stance.
- Legislators at the state Capitol winnowed down hundreds of pending bills this week, quietly killing some of them that have been sitting in what's called the "suspense file."
Rep. Darrell Issa grilled about Russia and healthcare at raucous town hall in Orange County
Seven months since the tightest congressional race in the country made Rep. Darrell Issa the most vulnerable member of Congress, the Vista Republican headed to a stronghold of his district Saturday for another raucous town hall meeting.
After boos, picketing, some yelling, and tough questions from constituents at a San Juan Capistrano high school (plus a 20-foot-tall inflatable chicken bearing a resemblance to President Trump in the parking lot) Issa said he is not fretting about next year’s midterm elections — the primary is now 363 days away.
“Not a bit,” he said after speaking with constituents for nearly two hours, his button-down shirt still tucked in, still fielding questions from his feet (he rejected a staffer’s suggestion that he sit down), but on at least his second caffeinated soda.
Issa’s confidence came after he was asked how he feels about the American Health Care Act, a bill that will repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. According to a Congressional Budget Office study, it would cause 23 million people to become uninsured and increase premiums for people over 50.