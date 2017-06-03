Rep. Darrell Issa grilled about Russia and healthcare at raucous town hall in Orange County

Seven months since the tightest congressional race in the country made Rep. Darrell Issa the most vulnerable member of Congress, the Vista Republican headed to a stronghold of his district Saturday for another raucous town hall meeting.

After boos, picketing, some yelling, and tough questions from constituents at a San Juan Capistrano high school (plus a 20-foot-tall inflatable chicken bearing a resemblance to President Trump in the parking lot) Issa said he is not fretting about next year’s midterm elections — the primary is now 363 days away.

“Not a bit,” he said after speaking with constituents for nearly two hours, his button-down shirt still tucked in, still fielding questions from his feet (he rejected a staffer’s suggestion that he sit down), but on at least his second caffeinated soda.

Issa’s confidence came after he was asked how he feels about the American Health Care Act, a bill that will repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. According to a Congressional Budget Office study, it would cause 23 million people to become uninsured and increase premiums for people over 50.