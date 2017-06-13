POLITICS
Watch live: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia probe
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.

California in Congress
Reporting from Washington

Jimmy Gomez, soon to be L.A.'s newest congressman, gets a look at his Capitol Hill office

Sarah D. Wire

Congressman-elect Jimmy Gomez got the keys to his Capitol Hill office this week after winning the special election to replace Xavier Becerra in the 34th District, which covers central and northeast Los Angeles.

Gomez's swearing-in will occur in a small, as of yet unscheduled, House ceremony.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
78°