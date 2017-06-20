This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The Orange County GOP had Rep. Devin Nunes as a headline speaker Saturday night. Protesters crashed the party but Republicans mostly made the news media the enemy.
- Learn more about the most important parts of California's $183 billion state budget.
- President Trump's top environmental adviser said Thursday that California's clean air waiver from federal rules isn't now under review.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Reporting from Washington
Kamala Harris celebrates Warriors win with beer she won in a bet from an Ohio senator
|Sarah D. Wire
Begrudgingly wearing Steph Curry's No. 30 jersey, and trash talking throughout, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio delivered Ohio beer to Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday.
The two Democrats bet each other some local beer that their home state teams would win the NBA championship, and after the Golden State Warriors won in five games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was time for Brown to pay up.