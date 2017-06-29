State to pay $2.9 million to three men wrongfully convicted in Los Angeles cases

Kash Delano Register outside a Los Angeles restaurant in November 2013 after his release from prison.

The state Senate has approved payment of $2.96 million to settle three claims by men who were wrongly convicted for crimes in Los Angeles and served time in prison before they were exonerated.

The approval of the payments, amounting to $140 for each day served behind bars, next goes to Gov. Jerry Brown.

The largest payment — $1.7 million — goes to Kash Delano Register, who said he was wrongfully convicted of a 1979 murder because of a flawed LAPD investigation.

He served 34 years in prison. In 2013, the Los Angeles County Superior Court ordered that Register be released from prison after it found he had been denied due process of law and a fair trial because material exculpatory information and evidence was not disclosed.

The court acted after lawyers and students from Loyola Law School cast doubt on the testimony of a key prosecution witness.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office later dismissed the charges, and Register was found by the court to be factually innocent.

The Senate payment for 12,427 days served in custody is in addition to a $16.7-million settlement paid to Register by the city of Los Angeles.

The Senate also voted Thursday to pay $886,760 to Luis Vargas, who spent more than 17 years in custody before a court ruled him factually innocent of a 1998 rape.

In 2012, DNA evidence from one of the victims showed that a suspect known as the “Teardrop Rapist,” not Vargas, was the perpetrator of the rape.

The third payment, $340,620, goes to Reggie Cole, who was found factually innocent after serving time in prison for the shooting death of a man outside a South Los Angeles house of prostitution in 1995.