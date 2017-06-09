There's no major boost to housing funding in next year's California budget

The Panama Hotel on L.A.'s skid row is being converted from transitional housing with 220 rooms to apartments for 72 permanent residents.

A proposal to spend $400 million to finance low-income housing development is officially dead.

Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers killed a plan Thursday night to include the money, which would have paid for new and rehabilitated housing projects for low-income residents across the state, in next year’s California budget. Assembly Democrats had pushed for the funding, but it wasn’t included in the final budget deal, which lawmakers are set to vote on by Thursday’s deadline.

The money was left over from last year’s budget negotiations. Brown had agreed to spend $400 million on housing if the Legislature passed new rules to make it easier to build homes — an effort to cut costs and spur supply. But lawmakers balked at Brown’s proposal, the $400 million went unspent and the governor removed it when he unveiled this year’s budget in January.

Brown and lawmakers are working on a separate housing package this year that would also combine new low-income housing money with eased development regulations. Three bills that aim to streamline housing rules passed either the Assembly or the Senate last month. But two others that would raise about $600 million a year for affordable housing by adding a real estate transaction fee and ending the state’s mortgage interest deduction for second homes have stalled, and have yet to receive full votes in the Senate or Assembly, respectively.