'Though flawed, the climate accord can be fixed,' says California Republican Rep. Ed Royce

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown told The Times on Wednesday that a decision by President Trump to withdraw from the Paris accord on climate change would be "tragic."
- Legislators at the state Capitol are winnowing down hundreds of pending bills, quietly killing some of them that have been sitting in what's called the "suspense file."
- Sen. Kamala Harris says she hasn't considered running for president.
