Troubled California tax board faces shakeup under legislation supported by Brown administration

Gov. Jerry Brown receives applause at his State of the State address before a joint session of the California Legislature last year. He supports an overhaul of the state tax board.

Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders are supporting a shakeup of the state tax board that would shift its job of holding tax appeal hearings to a new office of administrative law judges, State Controller Betty Yee said Monday.

Two bills would also take away the ability of the elected Board of Equalization to get involved in day-to-day oversight of tax administration. Together dubbed the "Taxpayer Transparency and Fairness Act of 2017,” the changes were scheduled to be introduced Monday and will be considered as part of the state budget, Yee said.

The board would continue to oversee the setting of tax rates, but would be freed up to advocate more for its constituents, including those appealing tax decisions, as elected officials do, Yee said.

“I think it’s time,” said Yee, who as controller serves on the board. “It’s sweeping. At the same time it’s good for the taxpayers in terms of efficiency and transparency.”

The bills are supported by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), Yee said.

Representatives of the governor did not immediately return calls for comment.

Brown had already acted to temporarily strip the Board of Equalization of its powers to hire and approve contracts after a state audit found board members had violated policies by moving tax auditors to help with parking and crowd control at conferences that benefited the members politically.

The governor has also asked the state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra to investigate the Board of Equalization.

The audit also said some board members undercut the executive director on administrative decisions, in some cases opening field offices without showing the merit behind doing so.