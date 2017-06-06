Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Congressional races

Waiting for a winner: Scenes from the Gomez and Ahn parties in L.A. congressional race

Polls closed at 8 p.m., and the people gathered at watch parties for congressional candidates Jimmy Gomez and Robert Lee Ahn are still waiting for the action.

Gomez has a narrow lead thanks to early mail ballots, with no precincts yet reporting results from the day's ballots

The state Assemblyman has some high-profile Democratic backers, several of whom are at the party or plan to show up later. 

At the Ahn party, supporters are sounding a positive note.

Ahn spokesman James Lee said the campaign "feels pretty optimistic with the first batch of numbers."

Latest updates

