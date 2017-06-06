This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The 34th Congressional District special election is today and we'll be covering it live here.
- Gov. Jerry Brown met with the president of China.
Waiting for a winner: Scenes from the Gomez and Ahn parties in L.A. congressional race
Polls closed at 8 p.m., and the people gathered at watch parties for congressional candidates Jimmy Gomez and Robert Lee Ahn are still waiting for the action.
Gomez has a narrow lead thanks to early mail ballots, with no precincts yet reporting results from the day's ballots.
The state Assemblyman has some high-profile Democratic backers, several of whom are at the party or plan to show up later.
At the Ahn party, supporters are sounding a positive note.
Ahn spokesman James Lee said the campaign "feels pretty optimistic with the first batch of numbers."