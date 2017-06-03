This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown said this week a decision by President Trump to withdraw from the Paris accord on climate was "insane." He is now in China to reaffirm California's climate change stance.
- Legislators at the state Capitol winnowed down hundreds of pending bills this week, quietly killing some of them that have been sitting in what's called the "suspense file."
Watch: Rep. Darrell Issa holds a raucous town hall
Rep. Darrell Issa's Saturday town hall was the second rowdy crowd the congressman has faced in as many days.
In a pop-up question-and-answer session on Friday outside his Vista office, Issa took many pointed questions, including ones about his vote for the Republican healthcare plan and President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.
A nine-term congressman, Issa narrowly won re-election in November by a margin of about 1,600 votes out of more than 300,000 cast.
Next year’s race is being closely watched. Democrats have targeted the 49th District in hopes of flipping it in and Republicans are putting in extra money to keep Issa in office.
Some of Issa's 2018 opponents showed up at Friday's session.