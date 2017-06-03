Watch: Rep. Darrell Issa holds a raucous town hall

Rep. Darrell Issa's Saturday town hall was the second rowdy crowd the congressman has faced in as many days.

In a pop-up question-and-answer session on Friday outside his Vista office, Issa took many pointed questions, including ones about his vote for the Republican healthcare plan and President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

A nine-term congressman, Issa narrowly won re-election in November by a margin of about 1,600 votes out of more than 300,000 cast.

Next year’s race is being closely watched. Democrats have targeted the 49th District in hopes of flipping it in and Republicans are putting in extra money to keep Issa in office.

Some of Issa's 2018 opponents showed up at Friday's session.