Gov. Jerry Brown said this week a decision by President Trump to withdraw from the Paris accord on climate was "insane." He is now in China to reaffirm California's climate change stance.
- Gov. Jerry Brown said this week a decision by President Trump to withdraw from the Paris accord on climate was "insane." He is now in China to reaffirm California's climate change stance.
- Legislators at the state Capitol winnowed down hundreds of pending bills this week, quietly killing some of them that have been sitting in what's called the "suspense file."
What early voters said about their pick in L.A.'s congressional race: 'I think that he is the right voice for our time'
Three early-voting sites were open this weekend so voters could cast ballots in person for the race to replace Xavier Becerra in Congress.
Here's a sampling of what voters at Pio Pico Library in Koreatown and Arroyo Seco Library in Highland Park had to say: