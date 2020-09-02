Los Angeles Press Club Honors L.A. Times, Times Community News and ‘L.A. Times Today’
The Los Angeles Times, Times Community News and “L.A. Times Today” were honored for a wide range of work in the 62nd annual Southern California Journalism Awards, which were announced in an online ceremony on Saturday. In all, the publications and news magazine show received 23 first place, 22 second place and 11 third place honors, across 40 categories.
Former Times Reporter Randy Lewis was named journalist of the year. The judges wrote, “With his incisive writing and observations, Randy Lewis thoroughly illuminates his subjects, whether sitting with musician John Prine during a tribute concert, describing the origins of the Coachella festival, or enduring at a theater a 65-hour, 22-movie Marvel movie marathon.”
The Times swept in categories for minority/immigration reporting, news feature, entertainment news or feature, and columnist.
Below is a list of honorees by category.
Journalist of the Year
Journalist of the Year (Print – over 50,000 circulation)
First place: Randy Lewis
Sports Journalist (Any platform)
Second place: Bill Shaikin
All Media Platforms
Public Service News or Feature
Second place: Daniel Miller
Larger Than Life
Science Reporting
First place: Rosanna Xia, Carolyn Cole, Paul Duginski and Sean Greene
Can the long-lost abalone make a comeback in California?
National Political/Government Reporting
Third place: Sarah D. Wire
Thanks to Nancy Pelosi, Californians Dominate the New House Like Never Before
Educational Reporting
Third place: Andrew J. Campa, Glendale News-Press
Glendale Community College to Return Fees for Student IDs It Likely Shouldn’t Have Collected
Environmental Reporting (Print/Online)
First place: Susanne Rust, Carolyn Cole, Ali Raj and Lorena Iñiguez Elebee
American Fallout: The Marshall Islands
Second place: Rosanna Xia, Swetha Kanna and Terry Castleman
California Against the Sea
Multimedia Package
First place: Andrea Roberson, Kyle Kim, Maloy Moore and Christie D’Zurilla
Hollywood primary
Third place: Randall Roberts and Priya Krishnakumar
50 Songs for a New L.A
Criticism of TV
Second place: Lorraine Ali
Criticism of Music
Second place: Randy Lewis
Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and when pop music works in Las Vegas
Criticism of Books/Art/Architecture/Design
First place: Christopher Knight
Art and architecture criticism: LACMA
Third place: Christopher Knight
Review: Charles White Show at LACMA Pinpoints the Power of an Underappreciated Black Artist
Criticism of Food/Culture
First place: Patricia Escárcega
Hard News
First place: Hillary Davis, Daily Pilot
Newport Beach residents ready to sue over possible homeless shelter
Headline
First place: Blake Hennon
“She is 100% that niche”
Minority/Immigration Reporting
First place: Jaweed Kaleem, Claire Collins and Irfan Khan
Sikh drivers are transforming U.S. trucking. Take a ride along the Punjabi American Highway
Second place: Anh Do
In Little Saigon, This Newspaper Has Been Giving a Community a Voice for 40 Years
Third place: Cindy Carcamo
Love in the time of DACA
Gender/LGBTQ Reporting
Second place: Jessica Gelt
Why the Gay Men’s Chorus of L.A. is Singing for Survival
Crime Reporting
First place: Kate Linthicum and Gary Coronado
Meth and murder: A new kind of drug war has made Tijuana one of the deadliest cities on Earth
Sports
Second place: Eric Sondheimer
High School Football Culture Exchange Brings Hope from Chicago
Third place: Bill Shaikin
Many Try, but Few Finish, the World’s Toughest Baseball Quiz
Art/Photography
News Photo
First place: Gina Ferazzi
“Rescuing the Infirmed”
Graphic
First place: Priya Krishnakumar
We mapped every wine country fire. They’re larger and more destructive than ever
Second place: Kyle Kim, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Ryan Murphy and Ben Welsh
What We Know About the Conception’s Escape Routes
Animation/Moving Graphic
Second place: Kyle Kim, Andrea Roberson, Ryan Murphy and Joseph Serna
A 3-D Guide to Fireproofing Your House
Newspapers (Circulation over 50,000)
News Feature – General News/Hard News
First place: Thomas Curwen
The Street Within
News Feature – Society/Culture/History
First place: Deborah Vankin
Confederate statue, plantation, prison: Artists reclaim sites with ‘Battlegrounds’
Second place: Emily Baumgaertner and Deborah Vankin
Notre Dame May Take Decades to Fix. The First Concerns Are Water and Soot
Third place: John Penner
Milos Forman, Ivan Passer and Their 73-Year Friendship
Lifestyle Feature
Second place: Stephanie Mendez
Las Fotos Project Gives Girls a Mission: Grab a Camera and Shoot Your World
Entertainment News or Feature
First place: Makeda Easter
Destination Crenshaw art project aims to reclaim the neighborhood for black L.A.
Second place: Randy Lewis
Linda Ronstadt Leads Kids to the Intersection of Arts and Understanding Across the Border
Third place: Ashley Lee
Projection Design Is Reinventing Theater, and Not Just Broadway
Personality Profile
First place: Jenn Harris and Andrea Chang
From Kim Kardashian’s bestie to dining deity: The rise of Foodgod
Second place: Lisa Fung
Tyler Bates’ Surprising Next Gig: Cirque du Soleil’s ‘R.U.N’
Investigative
Second place: Meg James
Troubles at CBS Ran Deep
Business
First place: Thomas Curwen, Katie Falkenberg, Al Seib, Priya Krishnakumar and Sean Greene
A historic oil platform off Santa Barbara turns into a rusty ghost ship
Second place: Stacy Perman, Meg James, Ryan Faughnder and Josh Rottenberg
Fox-Disney Merger
Columnist
First place: Randy Lewis
Taylor Swift, entitled millionaire, is the labor activist the music industry needs
Second place: Annabelle Gurwitch
They Were Homeless. I Took Them In. Would You?
Third place: Charles McNulty
As Center Theatre Group Sputters, L.A. Struggles to Realize Its Artistic Potential
Newspapers (Circulation under 50,000)
Personality Profile
Second place: Hillary Davis, Daily Pilot
Sing a Song in the Key of T: Tony Cappa Retires After 37 Years Leading the Oasis Senior Center Ukulele Club
Television/Film Broadcast
Talk/Public Affairs
First place: Los Angeles Times Today on Spectrum News 1
Feature Documentary (over 25 minutes)
Second place: Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein and Jessica Q. Chen
L.A. in the Time of Charles Manson
Radio
Investigative
Second place: Daniel Miller
“Larger than Life”
Documentary
Third place: Daniel Miller
“Larger Than Life”
Online
News Feature – Radio/TV
First place: Randy Lewis
In 2019, country music has a raging identity crisis. For Ken Burns, that’s a 100-year-old story
Lifestyle Feature
Third place: Los Angeles Times Staff
101 Best Restaurants 2019
Sports Commentary
First place: Mark E. Potts
How CTE changes everything about football
Social Media
Best use of social media to enhance and/or cover a story, by a journalist tied to an organization
First place: Randy Lewis
‘Avengers: Endgame’: Our Reporter Braved the 65-Hour Marvel Movie Marathon
Best use of social media to enhance and/or cover a story, by a group
Second place: Christina Schoellkopf, Mary Kate Metivier, Diya Chacko and Tessa Bangs
“College Admissions Scandal Snares Actresses, CEOs and Coaches”
Student Media
Best Feature Writing – Print or Online, Sports/Arts
First place: Jack Harris
At Los Alamitos’ opening day of horse racing, a feeling of ‘less stress’
Best Personality Profile, Public Personalities (any platform)
Second place: Jack Harris
Young, Small, but Mighty: Skateboarder Sky Brown Shreds Path Toward Olympics