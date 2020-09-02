Los Angeles Press Club Honors L.A. Times, Times Community News and ‘L.A. Times Today’

The Los Angeles Times, Times Community News and “L.A. Times Today” were honored for a wide range of work in the 62nd annual Southern California Journalism Awards, which were announced in an online ceremony on Saturday. In all, the publications and news magazine show received 23 first place, 22 second place and 11 third place honors, across 40 categories.

Former Times Reporter Randy Lewis was named journalist of the year. The judges wrote, “With his incisive writing and observations, Randy Lewis thoroughly illuminates his subjects, whether sitting with musician John Prine during a tribute concert, describing the origins of the Coachella festival, or enduring at a theater a 65-hour, 22-movie Marvel movie marathon.”

The Times swept in categories for minority/immigration reporting, news feature, entertainment news or feature, and columnist.

Below is a list of honorees by category.

Journalist of the Year

Journalist of the Year (Print – over 50,000 circulation)

First place: Randy Lewis

Sports Journalist (Any platform)

Second place: Bill Shaikin

All Media Platforms

Public Service News or Feature

Second place: Daniel Miller

Larger Than Life

Science Reporting

First place: Rosanna Xia, Carolyn Cole, Paul Duginski and Sean Greene

Can the long-lost abalone make a comeback in California?

National Political/Government Reporting

Third place: Sarah D. Wire

Thanks to Nancy Pelosi, Californians Dominate the New House Like Never Before

Educational Reporting

Third place: Andrew J. Campa, Glendale News-Press

Glendale Community College to Return Fees for Student IDs It Likely Shouldn’t Have Collected

Environmental Reporting (Print/Online)

First place: Susanne Rust, Carolyn Cole, Ali Raj and Lorena Iñiguez Elebee

American Fallout: The Marshall Islands

Second place: Rosanna Xia, Swetha Kanna and Terry Castleman

California Against the Sea

Multimedia Package

First place: Andrea Roberson, Kyle Kim, Maloy Moore and Christie D’Zurilla

Hollywood primary

Third place: Randall Roberts and Priya Krishnakumar

50 Songs for a New L.A

Criticism of TV

Second place: Lorraine Ali

Criticism of Music

Second place: Randy Lewis

Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and when pop music works in Las Vegas

Criticism of Books/Art/Architecture/Design

First place: Christopher Knight

Art and architecture criticism: LACMA

Third place: Christopher Knight

Review: Charles White Show at LACMA Pinpoints the Power of an Underappreciated Black Artist

Criticism of Food/Culture

First place: Patricia Escárcega

Print

Hard News

First place: Hillary Davis, Daily Pilot

Newport Beach residents ready to sue over possible homeless shelter

Headline

First place: Blake Hennon

“She is 100% that niche”

Minority/Immigration Reporting

First place: Jaweed Kaleem, Claire Collins and Irfan Khan

Sikh drivers are transforming U.S. trucking. Take a ride along the Punjabi American Highway

Second place: Anh Do

In Little Saigon, This Newspaper Has Been Giving a Community a Voice for 40 Years

Third place: Cindy Carcamo

Love in the time of DACA

Gender/LGBTQ Reporting

Second place: Jessica Gelt

Why the Gay Men’s Chorus of L.A. is Singing for Survival

Crime Reporting

First place: Kate Linthicum and Gary Coronado

Meth and murder: A new kind of drug war has made Tijuana one of the deadliest cities on Earth

Sports

Second place: Eric Sondheimer

High School Football Culture Exchange Brings Hope from Chicago

Third place: Bill Shaikin

Many Try, but Few Finish, the World’s Toughest Baseball Quiz

Art/Photography

News Photo

First place: Gina Ferazzi

“Rescuing the Infirmed”

Graphic

First place: Priya Krishnakumar

We mapped every wine country fire. They’re larger and more destructive than ever

Second place: Kyle Kim, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Ryan Murphy and Ben Welsh

What We Know About the Conception’s Escape Routes

Animation/Moving Graphic

Second place: Kyle Kim, Andrea Roberson, Ryan Murphy and Joseph Serna

A 3-D Guide to Fireproofing Your House

Newspapers (Circulation over 50,000)

News Feature – General News/Hard News

First place: Thomas Curwen

The Street Within

News Feature – Society/Culture/History

First place: Deborah Vankin

Confederate statue, plantation, prison: Artists reclaim sites with ‘Battlegrounds’

Second place: Emily Baumgaertner and Deborah Vankin

Notre Dame May Take Decades to Fix. The First Concerns Are Water and Soot

Third place: John Penner

Milos Forman, Ivan Passer and Their 73-Year Friendship

Lifestyle Feature

Second place: Stephanie Mendez

Las Fotos Project Gives Girls a Mission: Grab a Camera and Shoot Your World

Entertainment News or Feature

First place: Makeda Easter

Destination Crenshaw art project aims to reclaim the neighborhood for black L.A.

Second place: Randy Lewis

Linda Ronstadt Leads Kids to the Intersection of Arts and Understanding Across the Border

Third place: Ashley Lee

Projection Design Is Reinventing Theater, and Not Just Broadway

Personality Profile

First place: Jenn Harris and Andrea Chang

From Kim Kardashian’s bestie to dining deity: The rise of Foodgod

Second place: Lisa Fung

Tyler Bates’ Surprising Next Gig: Cirque du Soleil’s ‘R.U.N’

Investigative

Second place: Meg James

Troubles at CBS Ran Deep

Business

First place: Thomas Curwen, Katie Falkenberg, Al Seib, Priya Krishnakumar and Sean Greene

A historic oil platform off Santa Barbara turns into a rusty ghost ship

Second place: Stacy Perman, Meg James, Ryan Faughnder and Josh Rottenberg

Fox-Disney Merger

Columnist

First place: Randy Lewis

Taylor Swift, entitled millionaire, is the labor activist the music industry needs

Second place: Annabelle Gurwitch

They Were Homeless. I Took Them In. Would You?

Third place: Charles McNulty

As Center Theatre Group Sputters, L.A. Struggles to Realize Its Artistic Potential

Newspapers (Circulation under 50,000)

Personality Profile

Second place: Hillary Davis, Daily Pilot

Sing a Song in the Key of T: Tony Cappa Retires After 37 Years Leading the Oasis Senior Center Ukulele Club

Television/Film Broadcast

Talk/Public Affairs

First place: Los Angeles Times Today on Spectrum News 1

Feature Documentary (over 25 minutes)

Second place: Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein and Jessica Q. Chen

L.A. in the Time of Charles Manson

Radio

Investigative

Second place: Daniel Miller

“Larger than Life”

Documentary

Third place: Daniel Miller

“Larger Than Life”

Online

News Feature – Radio/TV

First place: Randy Lewis

In 2019, country music has a raging identity crisis. For Ken Burns, that’s a 100-year-old story

Lifestyle Feature

Third place: Los Angeles Times Staff

101 Best Restaurants 2019

Sports Commentary

First place: Mark E. Potts

How CTE changes everything about football

Social Media

Best use of social media to enhance and/or cover a story, by a journalist tied to an organization

First place: Randy Lewis

‘Avengers: Endgame’: Our Reporter Braved the 65-Hour Marvel Movie Marathon

Best use of social media to enhance and/or cover a story, by a group

Second place: Christina Schoellkopf, Mary Kate Metivier, Diya Chacko and Tessa Bangs

“College Admissions Scandal Snares Actresses, CEOs and Coaches”

Student Media

Best Feature Writing – Print or Online, Sports/Arts

First place: Jack Harris

At Los Alamitos’ opening day of horse racing, a feeling of ‘less stress’