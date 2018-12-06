Today: 'A 20th Century Founding Father'

Two forces — one creative, one destructive — are reshaping the income demographics of the San Francisco Bay Area. Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau found that while Silicon Valley enjoys some of the nation’s highest incomes thanks to the tech industry, parts of wine country that were devastated by wildfire now have some of the lowest poverty rates in the U.S. Some experts say the loss of homes in the 2015 Napa wildfire forced the poorest to leave the area entirely, rather than try to rebuild. It’s a scenario we could see repeated across the state, as California contends with ever more destructive wildfires.