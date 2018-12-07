Today: Dialing Up the Pressure on Trade Talks

On the same day President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping tried to hash out their differences on trade in Buenos Aires, an international meeting of a different sort was playing out 7,000 miles away in Canada: the arrest of a top executive of Chinese cellphone maker and telecommunications giant Huawei. A U.S. law enforcement official said the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, who’s also the daughter of Huawei’s founder/CEO, is related to violations of American sanctions against Iran and that she could face extradition to the States. The case sent a shock wave through the stock market on Thursday, among fears that it could upend a delicate truce in the trade war between the U.S. and China. Yet, there have been signs Beijing is still ready to deal.