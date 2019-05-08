Today: Nothing to See Here?

On this date in 1952, L.A. City Hall was attacked by “invading Martian monsters!” Well, not really. The scene shown below is actually of a 6-foot-tall model being blown apart for the 1953 film “The War of the Worlds,” which would go on to win an Oscar for its special effects. “The exact model of the City Hall was built of ‘breakaway’ plaster, and loaded with prima cord,” The Times reported the next day. When the special effects director shouted, "Action!" “a series of blasts crumpled the model spectacularly against a background of swirling smoke and flame — and sprayed plaster particles across the set like shotgun pellets.”