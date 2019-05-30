Today: Mueller Has Spoken. Now What?

After nearly two years of letting the indictments and his 448-page report do the talking, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III finally spoke in front of cameras to the American public to deliver a few messages: His investigation did not exonerate President Trump of a crime. Justice Department guidelines prevent indicting a sitting president. The threat of foreign meddling in elections needs to be taken more seriously. Read the redacted report. (No, really, read it here.) “If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller declared in a raspy baritone. As for Russia’s intervention in the 2016 campaign, he cited “insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy” with the Trump campaign. Hardly the “no collusion, no obstruction” mantra that Trump has recited. Though Mueller did not significantly expand on the text of his report in his comments, some Democratic presidential candidates responded by calling for impeachment for the first time. That is ramping up the pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to open an impeachment process that she has resisted.