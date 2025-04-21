Prep Rally: Spring football is here, so how are the quarterback transfers doing?
- Share via
-
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Spring football has begun.
Spring football
It’s time to see how the quarterback transfers are doing in high school football with the start of spring football. And don’t think there won’t be more transfers during the summer.
Wyatt Brown, who left Santa Monica for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, has grown to 6 feet 4, 200 pounds. Here’s a look at his development and what he wants to accomplish playing for the Knights.
The most interesting quarterback competition should come at defending Division 1 champion Mater Dei, where former JSerra quarterback Ryan Hopkins, a Wisconsin compete, will have to win the job from backup Furian Inferrera, who will be a junior. Hopkins’ speed should be a big benefit whether he wins the job or not.
There’s also competition at Murrieta Valley for the next quarterback to replace Bear Bachmeier. Daniel Mielke, a sophomore transfer from Ontario Christian, has checked in.
Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel will be trying to gain chemistry with a new group of receivers after the departure of his good friend, Shane Rosenthal, to UCLA. Chaminade transfer Devin Olmande will get the first shot to becoming his go-to receiver.
There’s two schools that have No. 1 groups. That’s St. John Bosco with receivers and Sierra Canyon with defensive backs. St. John Bosco has receivers committed to Texas A&M, San Jose State, Oklahoma and Sacramento State. Sierra Canyon has defensive backs committed to USC and Kansas, plus the talented uncommitted Havon Finney.
Oaks Christian will try to continue developing its passing attack to go along with a running game that features USC commit Deshonne Redeaux.
Mission Viejo once again has the potential for a high-powered offense. Quarterback Luke Fahey, who shared playing time the last two seasons, gets to team up one final season with standout receiver Vance Spafford.
The City Section is breaking in new coaches at Carson, Narbonne, Banning, Chatsworth, Garfield and Fremont, among others. Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett continues to coach as he nears 300 career victories. Dorsey continues to make progress trying to return to the Open Division. Hamilton opens its new stadium Friday and boasts two of the most impressive young players in defensive lineman Micah Butler and the versatile Richard Dunn.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
NFL draft
It’s a big week to have dreams fulfilled with the NFL draft taking place Thursday through Saturday. For sure, two former Servite teammates will go in the first round: defensive lineman Mason Graham from Michigan and receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.
Former Servite coach Troy Thomas, at the invitation of Graham, will attend the draft in Green Bay.
There’s lots of unique things to like about both in this time of changes in the sports world. For one, they were both four-year players at Servite and multi-sport athletes. Graham also played rugby and wrestled. McMillan played basketball and volleyball. “They check every box. High character, durable,” Thomas said.
Both endured the pandemic of 2020-21. It affected Graham’s recruiting. He didn’t become a top recruit until late in his senior season. “Every year, he got better and kept growing,” said Thomas, who remembers him as a 6-foot-1, 200-pound freshman. “He was 265 junior year and 285 senior. He played like a linebacker on the defensive line.”
McMillan was one of the best athletes at Servite. His intelligence and toughness came through in practices and games. “His control in the air has been a big factor,” Thomas said. “He does so many things well. It seems effortless and seems easy when you watch him. He’s very competitive and very tough.”
Another player who should be taken taken in the first two rounds is former Oaks Christian and UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger. He started out as a walk-on for the Bruins and also had his recruiting affected by the pandemic even more, graduating in 2021 after a brief spring season of football. His rise will be told again and again.
Baseball
There’s a new No. 1 team in Southern California baseball. The Huntington Beach Oilers, after a three-game sweep of Los Alamitos and Corona’s 1-0 loss to Corona Santiago, have taken over the top spot in this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.
The big question is what’s going on with Corona’s hitting? The struggle has been present for weeks. Are players trying to go for the fences too much instead of trying to get on base? The loss to Santiago shatters a little bit of Corona’s invincibility because the Sharks had to face both Seth Hernandez and Ethin Binagaman and still won behind a strong pitching effort by Cooper Berger. There’s still plenty of time for Corona to get its hitting back in gear.
Rancho Cucamonga (16-3) has been surging and swept Los Osos in a series last week in the Baseline League. On Friday, Jacob Peyton struck out 12 in a complete game and hit a three-run home run in a 5-2 win. Earlier, he hit a home run in an eight-inning win.
Gahr won two of three games from La Mirada to take over first place in the Gateway League.
Hart rallied from an 8-2 deficit to defeat Castaic 9-8 behind the Frithsmith brothers. Here’s a report.
Softball
Orange Lutheran won the La Mirada tournament championship.
One freshman having a terrific season is Malaya Vargas of El Rancho. She has 48 RBIs.
Last week’s top 20 rankings for Southern California.
Norco is 21-2 and 5-0 in the Big VIII League. The Cougars face Corona and Corona Centennial this week.
Camarillo is 16-3 and 3-1 in the Coastal Canyon League. Alianna Rodriguez is batting .443 with five home runs.
Lacrosse
Loyola, ranked No. 1 in boys lacrosse, won its 11th straight Mission League title.
Oak Park defeated Simi Valley 12-7 to win its third straight Coastal Canyon League title. Grey Stevens scored six goals.
Track
Brandon Arrington of San Diego Mt. Miguel set the 100 meters meet record at the Mt. SAC Relays, running 10.21 seconds. The old record was held by Olympian Michael Norman. Then he set another meet record in the 200 with a time of 20.44.
Jack Stadlman of Temecula Valley said he is committed to USC. He’s No. 1 in the 400 and finished second to Arrington in the 200.
Rosary broke its own Orange County record in the girls’ 4x100 relay with a time of 45.21
The Trinity League sprints are shaping up to be very competitive with a bunch of football players getting faster and faster.
Volleyball
Mira Costa has been seeded No. 1 for the girls beach volleyball players in the Southern Section.
Here’s the rundown.
The Southern Section boys volleyball pairings will be released on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Tennis
The 123rd Ojai Tennis Tournament takes place this week.
The top high school tennis players in Southern California will once again come to Ojai representing the Southern Section, City Section and San Diego Section.
In last year’s boys CIF singles final, current USC freshman Niels Hoffmann held off Lorenzo Brunkow from Palisades High. Brunkow will be highly seeded as he returns to try and win the prestigious Ojai title.
Here’s more information on who’s competing.
Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times
Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.
Notes . . .
Loyola has hired Cameron Joyce to be its basketball coach. He was head coach at St. Ignatius in Cleveland and is the son of Dru Joyce, who was the high school basketball coach for LeBron James. . . .
Tajh Ariza, the City Section co-basketball player of the year last season at Westchester, has transferred to St. John Bosco. The junior previously attended St. Bernard. He led Westchester to the City Section Open Division championship. Here’s the report . . .
Former Mater Dei football coach Frank McManus is the new football coach at Cardinal Newman. McManus served as an assistant at Mission Viejo last season. . . .
Breleigh Garcia from JSerra has committed to Linfield University women’s golf. . . .
Junior pitcher Ty Diaz from West Ranch has committed to Cal State Fullerton. . . .
The Segerstrom baseball program has been placed on probation by the Southern Section for rule violations and will be ineligible for playoffs this season. The team was 12-7 before the announcement Thursday and will have to forfeit all victories. The Santa Ana Unified School District announced it has removed baseball coach Erasmo Ramirez and principal David Casper. . . .
Michael Bertulfo has resigned as basketball coach at Murrieta Mesa. . . .
Chandler Gibb is the new girls volleyball coach at Santa Margarita. . . .
Quarterback Bryson Beaver of Vista Murrieta has committed to Boise State. . . .
Corona del Mar’s baseball field was named National Field of the Year by the Sports Field Managers Association for 2024.
From the archives: Tahj Owens
Former Loyola running back Tahj Owens is doing well at Princeton on and off the field.
He started every game last season as a defensive back, making 65 tackles as a junior. He’s also heading toward an Ivy League degree.
Here’s a story from 2021 on Owens driving from Chino Hills to Los Angeles to attend Loyola and his commitment to succeed.
Recommendations
From Tucson.com, a story on former Servite quarterback Noah Fifita and the camp he created.
From WashingtonPost.com, a story on a lacrosse coach who has spent 54 years at the same school.
From Deseret.com, a story on former Corona Centennial quarterback Jake Retzlaff and his goals at BYU.
From the Washington Post, a story on former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame pitcher Hunter Greene becoming the ace he was destined to become.
Tweets you might have missed
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.