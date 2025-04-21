Prep Rally: Spring football is here, so how are the quarterback transfers doing?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Spring football has begun.

Junior quarterback Wyatt Brown has transferred from Santa Monica to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. (Craig Weston)

It’s time to see how the quarterback transfers are doing in high school football with the start of spring football. And don’t think there won’t be more transfers during the summer.

Wyatt Brown, who left Santa Monica for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, has grown to 6 feet 4, 200 pounds. Here’s a look at his development and what he wants to accomplish playing for the Knights.

The most interesting quarterback competition should come at defending Division 1 champion Mater Dei, where former JSerra quarterback Ryan Hopkins, a Wisconsin compete, will have to win the job from backup Furian Inferrera, who will be a junior. Hopkins’ speed should be a big benefit whether he wins the job or not.

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame quarterback Wyatt Brown, who is getting bigger, stronger and faster ahead of the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/6IPOGFiYju — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) April 18, 2025

There’s also competition at Murrieta Valley for the next quarterback to replace Bear Bachmeier. Daniel Mielke, a sophomore transfer from Ontario Christian, has checked in.

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel will be trying to gain chemistry with a new group of receivers after the departure of his good friend, Shane Rosenthal, to UCLA. Chaminade transfer Devin Olmande will get the first shot to becoming his go-to receiver.

Madden Riordan of Sierra Canyon had 11 interceptions as a junior. (Craig Weston)

There’s two schools that have No. 1 groups. That’s St. John Bosco with receivers and Sierra Canyon with defensive backs. St. John Bosco has receivers committed to Texas A&M, San Jose State, Oklahoma and Sacramento State. Sierra Canyon has defensive backs committed to USC and Kansas, plus the talented uncommitted Havon Finney.

Oaks Christian will try to continue developing its passing attack to go along with a running game that features USC commit Deshonne Redeaux.

Mission Viejo once again has the potential for a high-powered offense. Quarterback Luke Fahey, who shared playing time the last two seasons, gets to team up one final season with standout receiver Vance Spafford.

Richard Dunn, a freshman (left), and Micah Butler, a sophomore, are standout football players at Hamilton. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The City Section is breaking in new coaches at Carson, Narbonne, Banning, Chatsworth, Garfield and Fremont, among others. Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett continues to coach as he nears 300 career victories. Dorsey continues to make progress trying to return to the Open Division. Hamilton opens its new stadium Friday and boasts two of the most impressive young players in defensive lineman Micah Butler and the versatile Richard Dunn.

NFL draft

It’s a big week to have dreams fulfilled with the NFL draft taking place Thursday through Saturday. For sure, two former Servite teammates will go in the first round: defensive lineman Mason Graham from Michigan and receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.

Former Servite coach Troy Thomas, at the invitation of Graham, will attend the draft in Green Bay.

There’s lots of unique things to like about both in this time of changes in the sports world. For one, they were both four-year players at Servite and multi-sport athletes. Graham also played rugby and wrestled. McMillan played basketball and volleyball. “They check every box. High character, durable,” Thomas said.

Mason Graham as a senior at Servite in 2021.

Both endured the pandemic of 2020-21. It affected Graham’s recruiting. He didn’t become a top recruit until late in his senior season. “Every year, he got better and kept growing,” said Thomas, who remembers him as a 6-foot-1, 200-pound freshman. “He was 265 junior year and 285 senior. He played like a linebacker on the defensive line.”

McMillan was one of the best athletes at Servite. His intelligence and toughness came through in practices and games. “His control in the air has been a big factor,” Thomas said. “He does so many things well. It seems effortless and seems easy when you watch him. He’s very competitive and very tough.”

Another player who should be taken taken in the first two rounds is former Oaks Christian and UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger. He started out as a walk-on for the Bruins and also had his recruiting affected by the pandemic even more, graduating in 2021 after a brief spring season of football. His rise will be told again and again.

Baseball

Jared Grindlinger gets emotional after tying the game 2-2 for Huntington Beach in the sixth with a single. (Nick Koza)

There’s a new No. 1 team in Southern California baseball. The Huntington Beach Oilers, after a three-game sweep of Los Alamitos and Corona’s 1-0 loss to Corona Santiago, have taken over the top spot in this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

The big question is what’s going on with Corona’s hitting? The struggle has been present for weeks. Are players trying to go for the fences too much instead of trying to get on base? The loss to Santiago shatters a little bit of Corona’s invincibility because the Sharks had to face both Seth Hernandez and Ethin Binagaman and still won behind a strong pitching effort by Cooper Berger. There’s still plenty of time for Corona to get its hitting back in gear.

Rancho Cucamonga (16-3) has been surging and swept Los Osos in a series last week in the Baseline League. On Friday, Jacob Peyton struck out 12 in a complete game and hit a three-run home run in a 5-2 win. Earlier, he hit a home run in an eight-inning win.

Gahr won two of three games from La Mirada to take over first place in the Gateway League.

Triton Baseball, trailing 5-3 & down to their last out in the bottom of the 8th, NICK CAPELLO WITH THE WALK OFF GRAND SLAM!! TRITONS WIN 7-5 over Fullerton this afternoon!! 👍💪🏟️⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ pic.twitter.com/VSj0MG4INg — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) April 19, 2025

Hart rallied from an 8-2 deficit to defeat Castaic 9-8 behind the Frithsmith brothers. Here’s a report.

It's a walk-off 3-2 win for Crescenta Valley over Burroughs in the ninth inning on hit by Dashiell Schultz, pic.twitter.com/88lAqfwkEU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 19, 2025

Softball

Kai Minor of Orange Lutheran showing off her defensive skills. (Nick Koza)

Orange Lutheran won the La Mirada tournament championship.

OLu (20-3) defeats La Mirada 13-3 to win the La Mirada Tournament. Rylee Silva (13-2) with the win. Kai Minor 3-3 with an RBI. Madelyn Armendariz 1-2 with 2 RBI. Cate Medvitz 2-4, HR, 4 RBI. Chloe McGreevey 1-4 with a grand slam. @latsondheimer @ocvarsityguy @OLu_Athletics pic.twitter.com/m8AJ3yvJoW — OLu Softball (@OLuSoftball) April 20, 2025

One freshman having a terrific season is Malaya Vargas of El Rancho. She has 48 RBIs.

Last week’s top 20 rankings for Southern California.

Norco is 21-2 and 5-0 in the Big VIII League. The Cougars face Corona and Corona Centennial this week.

Camarillo is 16-3 and 3-1 in the Coastal Canyon League. Alianna Rodriguez is batting .443 with five home runs.

Lacrosse

Loyola, ranked No. 1 in boys lacrosse, won its 11th straight Mission League title.

FINAL | [1] Loyola 12, [2] St. Francis 3



The No. 1-ranked Cubs (17-3, 8-0) go undefeated in league once again, claiming an 11th STRAIGHT Mission League championship with tonight’s Senior Night win! 🏆



UP NEXT: vs Torrey Pines on Sat (Apr. 19) at 1PM at Foothill HS • #GoCubs pic.twitter.com/R1XQacEdLA — Loyola Lacrosse (@LoyolaLX) April 16, 2025

Oak Park celebrated a third straight league lacrosse title. (Sharon Levy)

Oak Park defeated Simi Valley 12-7 to win its third straight Coastal Canyon League title. Grey Stevens scored six goals.

Track

Brandon Arrington of San Diego Mt. Miguel set the 100 meters meet record at the Mt. SAC Relays, running 10.21 seconds. The old record was held by Olympian Michael Norman. Then he set another meet record in the 200 with a time of 20.44.

100 meters at Mt. SAC Relays. Brandon Arrington wins. pic.twitter.com/8jqt4OXwzk — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 19, 2025

Jack Stadlman of Temecula Valley said he is committed to USC. He’s No. 1 in the 400 and finished second to Arrington in the 200.

INTERVIEW: Temecula Valley HS senior @JackStadlman after ripping 21.44 to place second in the 200-meter dash at the Mt. SAC Relays! pic.twitter.com/a1Uu4bgvvH — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) April 20, 2025

Rosary broke its own Orange County record in the girls’ 4x100 relay with a time of 45.21

Well it is the Trinity League This is a dual meet cluster and not everyone ran. League finals will be 🔥there are 14 athletes sub 11 in the 100m @MDHS_XCTrack @SMCHSTrack @ServiteTF @Bosco_XC_TF @PrepCalTrack @SteveFryer @ocvarsityguy @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/dL7ZEi8fi2 — Sam Collins (@hurdle33) April 17, 2025

The Trinity League sprints are shaping up to be very competitive with a bunch of football players getting faster and faster.

Volleyball

Mira Costa has been seeded No. 1 for the girls beach volleyball players in the Southern Section.

Here’s the rundown.

The Southern Section boys volleyball pairings will be released on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Tennis

Lorenzo Brunkow of Palisades. (Steve Galluzzo)

The 123rd Ojai Tennis Tournament takes place this week.

The top high school tennis players in Southern California will once again come to Ojai representing the Southern Section, City Section and San Diego Section.

In last year’s boys CIF singles final, current USC freshman Niels Hoffmann held off Lorenzo Brunkow from Palisades High. Brunkow will be highly seeded as he returns to try and win the prestigious Ojai title.

Top seeds for next week’s Ojai tennis tournament. pic.twitter.com/uGrEUmVElh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 18, 2025

Here’s more information on who’s competing.

Notes . . .

Loyola has hired Cameron Joyce to be its basketball coach. He was head coach at St. Ignatius in Cleveland and is the son of Dru Joyce, who was the high school basketball coach for LeBron James. . . .

Tajh Ariza (right) has left Westchester. (Nick Koza)

Tajh Ariza, the City Section co-basketball player of the year last season at Westchester, has transferred to St. John Bosco. The junior previously attended St. Bernard. He led Westchester to the City Section Open Division championship. Here’s the report . . .

Former Mater Dei football coach Frank McManus is the new football coach at Cardinal Newman. McManus served as an assistant at Mission Viejo last season. . . .

Sept. 9, 2022. Warren vs. Gardena Serra. Nico Lamaleava. pic.twitter.com/5et8FZAhYh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 16, 2025

Breleigh Garcia from JSerra has committed to Linfield University women’s golf. . . .

Junior pitcher Ty Diaz from West Ranch has committed to Cal State Fullerton. . . .

CIF has issued sanctions against the Segerstrom High School Boys Varsity Baseball program following confirmed rule violations. As a result, the program is now on probation, all wins from the 2024-25 season have been forfeited, and the team is ineligible for CIF playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Q1MXJIIcag — Santa Ana USD (@SantaAnaUSD) April 18, 2025

The Segerstrom baseball program has been placed on probation by the Southern Section for rule violations and will be ineligible for playoffs this season. The team was 12-7 before the announcement Thursday and will have to forfeit all victories. The Santa Ana Unified School District announced it has removed baseball coach Erasmo Ramirez and principal David Casper. . . .

Michael Bertulfo has resigned as basketball coach at Murrieta Mesa. . . .

Chandler Gibb is the new girls volleyball coach at Santa Margarita. . . .

Quarterback Bryson Beaver of Vista Murrieta has committed to Boise State. . . .

Corona del Mar’s baseball field was named National Field of the Year by the Sports Field Managers Association for 2024.

(Corona del Mar)

From the archives: Tahj Owens

Former Loyola running back Tahj Owens. (Instagram)

Former Loyola running back Tahj Owens is doing well at Princeton on and off the field.

He started every game last season as a defensive back, making 65 tackles as a junior. He’s also heading toward an Ivy League degree.

Here’s a story from 2021 on Owens driving from Chino Hills to Los Angeles to attend Loyola and his commitment to succeed.

