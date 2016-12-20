2016 was a year of surprises: President-elect Donald Trump, Nobel laureate Bob Dylan, the end of Angelina and Brad (or was that one inevitable?).
We were hacked by the Russians, panicked by Zika and horrified by shootings across the country. After the November election, adult Californians could smoke marijuana -- legally. We said goodbye to Kobe and Vin, binge-watched, rocked out to "Old-Chella" and signed up for the Tesla 3.
Beyoncé and "Hamilton" ruled.
So, yes, it was a big year. And we'd like to suggest that you take some time to recall the biggest stories of 2016 -- if only to prepare for the cacophony that undoubtedly will erupt in 2017.
Is it really over in Aleppo?
Military operations in eastern Aleppo have concluded.
For more than four years, a battle between government and rebel forces has raged in Aleppo, which was once a city of 3 million people and the industrial and financial heart of Syria. The siege that has laid waste to much of Aleppo seemingly came to an end this month, with the last remaining rebels agreeing to leave. The cease-fire deal between rebels and the Syrian government stalled. at first, but then a carefully choreographed mass evacuation got under way, and residents long gone from the embattled city began returning to its ruins .