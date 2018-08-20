Surf's up forever in California as surfing becomes the official state sport

Aug. 20, 2018, 2:35 p.m.
- California Legislature
Let it be known that on Aug. 20, 2018, surfing became California’s official state sport.
Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation Monday that enshrines surfing in the state’s code. The bill notes that surfing quickly became a California icon after being imported from Hawaii. Malibu, Trestles, Mavericks, Rincon, Steamer Lane and Huntington are California’s world-famous surf breaks. The Surfers’ Hall of Fame is in Huntington Beach. And the neoprene wetsuit, surfers’ unofficial uniform, was invented in the Bay Area.
“Nothing represents the California Dream better than surfing,” said Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), who authored the bill and has been a surfer since high school. “I’m stoked that we’re celebrating an iconic sport.”
Aug. 20, 2018, 2:31 p.m.
The California Senate on Monday approved legislation barring dine-in restaurants from offering plastic straws to customers unless they are requested.
The measure, which goes back to the Assembly for concurrence in amendments, was introduced to address the environmental problems caused by plastic ending up in oceans and rivers.
Sen. Henry Stern (D-Canoga Park) said plastic contamination is showing up in 25% of the fish sold in California.
Aug. 20, 2018, 10:29 a.m.
- California Legislature
Another major supporter behind a sweeping bill to end money bail in California has moved to oppose the effort after amendments unveiled last week granted greater power to judges to decide who should remain incarcerated while awaiting trial.
Three executive directors with the American Civil Liberties Union on Monday released a statement moving the organization’s stance from neutral to opposed, saying the state legislation falls short of its intended goals and would compromise the rights to fair court proceedings for criminal defendants.
“Unfortunately, this amended version of SB 10 is not the model for pretrial justice and racial equity that the ACLU of California envisioned, worked for, and remains determined to achieve,” read the statement from ACLU directors Abdi Soltani in Northern California, Hector Villagra in Southern California and Norma Chávez Peterson, representing San Diego and Imperial Counties.
Aug. 18, 2018, 11:19 a.m.
- California Legislature
California lawmakers have scuttled their effort to craft a new liability standard for electric utility companies in the aftermath of a wildfire, a leader of the negotiations said on Saturday.
“It clearly became a distraction,” said state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), the co-chairman of a joint legislative conference committee that was convened earlier this summer to address wildfire prevention and liability issues.
California’s large investor-owned utilities contend that the existing liability rules are too onerous and costly. Under what’s known as “inverse condemnation,” a utility company can be held liable for costs related to a wildfire involving its equipment, even when the company followed all existing safety regulations.
Aug. 18, 2018, 8:07 a.m.
No one needs to tell Kevin de León that his campaign to unseat U.S. Sen.
Aug. 17, 2018, 4:55 p.m.
- Ballot measures
A proponent of an initiative to allow sports betting in California received the state’s approval to begin collecting signatures to put the measure on the 2020 ballot, but some key players in the gambling industry distanced themselves from the idea Friday.
The state attorney general approved the title and summary for a possible ballot measure that would amend the state Constitution to allow wagering on basketball, baseball, football and other sports contests, officials said Friday.
The proposition is being driven by Russell Lowery, a political consultant who has not disclosed who else is behind the measure but has said in-state and out-of-state gaming firms have expressed interest. Lowery would have to collect the signatures of 585,407 registered voters by February 2019 to qualify the measure for the November 2020 ballot.
Aug. 17, 2018, 3:53 p.m.
- State government
California Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday that he has issued pardons to 36 people, including three immigrants with criminal records who face possible deportation.
Brown also issued 31 sentence commutations for current inmates.
The governor has stepped up a focus on immigrants at risk of deportation in recent rounds of pardons since President Trump took office, while the federal government has increased arrests and detentions of immigrants who are in the country illegally. A pardon can be key for someone hoping to avoid deportation.
Aug. 17, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
- Congressional races
A conservative super PAC trying to help the GOP hold onto its majority in the House burst onto Southern California’s pricey airwaves this week with more than $2.5 million worth of buys across four congressional districts.
The ads, released by the Congressional Leadership Fund, attack Democrats running against Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale), Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), as well as a candidate running in an Orange County seat being vacated by Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).
A source familiar with the buy says the ads will run on broadcast and cable television and that August spending in each district ranges between $550,000 and $750,000.
Aug. 17, 2018, 11:40 a.m.
An effort to make some internal law enforcement investigations open to the public cleared a key hurdle in the Legislature on Thursday, marking the first time in four decades that lawmakers could vote to meaningfully increase transparency surrounding police misconduct.
Aug. 17, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
California could soon end money bail, but some of the criminal justice groups who worked toward that goal aren’t celebrating.