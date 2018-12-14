California's DMV failed to finish registering 329 new voters before November election

(Los Angeles Times)

Officials at the California Department of Motor Vehicles said Friday that the agency failed to send information for 329 new voters to state elections officers in time for the November election, the latest revelation in a string of mishaps regarding voter registration.

In all, the agency revealed 589 mailed voter registration records that should have been processed under election deadlines weren’t sent to California’s secretary of state until late November. The remaining documents were from drivers who had intended to update their address on voter registration documents.

While the DMV had been instructed to not send registration forms that came in after Oct. 22, the voters in question had forms that were postmarked before the deadline. In some cases, when the postmark wasn’t legible, the agency said, documents inside indicated the voter had intended to finish their registration in time for the Nov. 6 election.