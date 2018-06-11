Budget dispute hinders state crackdown on illicit marijuana market in California

Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has set a goal for developers to build 500,000 new homes annually for the next seven years — a number the state has never reached since the building industry began keeping statistics in the mid-1950s. Not to be outdone, Republican businessman John Cox wants 300,000 new homes built every year, a level of production that far outpaces the state’s current rate. Both agree that the state needs a lot of new homes to keep pace with soaring demand.