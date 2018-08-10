California housing crisis podcast: What's the deal with Proposition 5, the property tax break for elderly homeowners?

In November, Californians will vote on four housing-related ballot measures. One of them, Proposition 5, is sponsored by the California Assn. of Realtors , and it gives homeowners 55 and older the ability to take part of their lower property tax base with them when they move to a new home.

On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we debate the pros and cons of the statewide measure. It will provide incentives for older Californians to move out of larger, family-friendly homes into smaller places for empty nesters. At the same time, it gives even more state subsidies to a generation of homeowners who already have benefited from California’s property tax rules favoring those who have lived in their homes a long time.