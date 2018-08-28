California lawmakers approve new restrictions on who can possess firearms

Aug. 27, 2018, 5:51 p.m.
- California Legislature
California lawmakers on Monday approved a trio of bills that would reduce the number of people with access to firearms, including lifetime bans on owning guns for people convicted of domestic violence and individuals placed on involuntary psychiatric holds twice in a year by the courts.
The three bills now head to the desk of Gov. Jerry Brown for consideration.
Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) proposed a lifetime gun ban on those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence, which extends the current 10-year prohibition in state law.
Aug. 27, 2018, 3:46 p.m.
- California Legislature
California lawmakers on Monday made another attempt to blunt Trump administration policies by passing a bill aimed at combating housing segregation.
Assembly Bill 686 by Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) would put into state law Obama-era rules requiring local governments to advance policies to desegregate housing in their communities. This month, Ben Carson, Trump’s secretary of Housing and Urban Development, announced he was moving forward with plans to roll back rules requiring cities and counties to flight patterns of housing segregation.
“We wanted to make sure that fair housing still exists in California even though it’s been threatened by the Trump administration and Congress,” Santiago said.
Aug. 27, 2018, 2:35 p.m.
When federal regulators voted late last year to roll back net neutrality protections, state Democratic leaders pledged to wage a fight with the Trump administration to preserve fair and open access to the internet in California.
Aug. 27, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
Aug. 27, 2018, 12:08 p.m.
- California Legislature
Environmentalists are mounting a last-minute bid in the final week of the California legislative session to revive a stalled effort to require more review for a project to pump more groundwater from the Mojave Desert.
The project by Cadiz Inc. to sell that water to urban Southern California has been the subject of a long-running political drama. It was blocked by the Obama administration, then revived under President Trump.
A 2017 measure by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) that sought to impede the project has languished in a state Senate committee. Now, the effort has a new shot at life through an 11th-hour bill by state Sen. Richard Roth (D-Riverside).
Aug. 27, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
- State government
A federal judge on Monday issued a preliminary injunction continuing a prohibition on the Trump administration proposal to make available blueprints for so-called ghost guns, untraceable weapons that can be manufactured on a 3-D printer, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said.
California was one of 20 states led by Washington that won the decision from U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik in Seattle. The injunction extends a ruling last month that barred the Trump administration from taking steps that would allow the firm Defense Distributed to disseminate 3-D gun blueprints.
“When the Trump Administration inexplicably gave the green light to distribute on the internet blueprints of 3D-printed, untraceable ghost guns, it needlessly endangered our children, our loved ones and our men and women in law enforcement,” Becerra said in a statement. “The Trump Administration’s actions were dangerous and incompetent.”
Aug. 24, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
A controversial proposal to boost fundraising power for legislative leaders was put in jeopardy Friday when the Senate Republican Caucus said it would not vote for the measure amid concerns that two GOP bills have been held up by the Democrats.
An aide to Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco), who introduced the legislation, said the situation was “still fluid.”
But the letter signed by Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates and 11 other members of her caucus puts a cloud over the future of the bill, which needs a two-thirds majority to pass.
Aug. 24, 2018, 3:13 p.m.
- California Legislature
California’s largest electric utility companies could use payments from customers to help underwrite the cost of their wildfire liability under a broad outline released Friday by a special state legislative committee.
The proposal comes just four days before a key legislative deadline. Specific details were not presented during an afternoon committee hearing and may not be submitted until next week. That could leave little time for public review, as both houses of the Legislature will adjourn for the year Aug. 31.
Any attempt by a utility to borrow money for wildfire damages — which would likely depend on using a specific amount of money collected from ratepayers as collateral — would have to be authorized by the California Public Utilities Commission, according to the outline released Friday. Lawmakers were adamant the final plan would not let utilities and their shareholders off the hook.
Aug. 24, 2018, 12:05 p.m.
- California Legislature
Immigrants living in California who are not U.S. citizens could be appointed to public boards and commissions under a bill passed in the state Legislature Friday.
California law requires civil officeholders to be U.S. citizens. Senate Bill 174 would make it legal for non-U.S. citizens to serve in these offices, and would also clarify that children born in California are citizens of the state, even if their parents are not.
The bill’s author, Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), said that SB 174 would provide tax-paying noncitizens fair representation in public life, while benefiting the state as a whole.
Aug. 24, 2018, 9:22 a.m.
- State government
Every year, tens of thousands of heirs across California not only inherit their parents’ homes, but also their parents’ low property tax bills.
This system, unique to California, was subject of a Los Angeles Times story last week detailing the substantial advantages accruing to some of the state’s most prominent families and the billions of dollars in lost revenue to cities, counties and school districts.
Inheritors don’t need to live in their parents’ homes to receive the benefits — or even in California. The Times’ found that in Los Angeles and a dozen other coastal counties, heirs were predominantly using these properties as rentals or second homes.