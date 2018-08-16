California lawmakers divided over long waits at DMV offices

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the settlement with Valerie Thompson, a 57-year-old African American woman who sued the conservancy, alleging she was mistreated by the staff of the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy, including executive director Mark Stanley.

Thompson’s lawsuit alleged that Stanley, who is also African American, spoke to her in a “demeaning and derogatory tone,” denied her promotional opportunities and time-off requests, failed to accommodate a disability, and sought to downgrade her job to a part-time position. The lawsuit also alleged that Stanley brought his ex-wife, who is Latina, to the office, and afterward favored Latina staff members over Thompson.