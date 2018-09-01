California lawmakers send net neutrality proposal to the governor

Aug. 31, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
- California Legislature
Nearly nine months after federal regulators voted to do away with net neutrality rules instituted under the Obama administration, state lawmakers are on the verge of bringing them back to California.
The state Senate on Friday sent a broad proposal to Gov. Jerry Brown that would prevent broadband and wireless companies from favoring some websites over others by charging for faster speeds, and from blocking, throttling or otherwise hindering access to content.
On the state Senate floor on Friday, bill author Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) argued that without the regulations, internet providers could “inhibit us or manipulate us away from our favorite websites.”
Aug. 31, 2018, 4:55 p.m.
- California Legislature
- California Republicans
A California state senator has been admonished for violating the Senate’s code of conduct after a woman complained he put her in a headlock and gave her a “noogie” during a reception.
According to documents released by the Senate Rules Committee on Friday, Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) was the subject of a June complaint by a woman who said he grabbed her, put his arm around her neck and gave her a “noogie” while taking a photo at a reception for GOP lawmakers sponsored by a healthcare advocacy group.
An investigator hired by the Senate determined that Moorlach acted in a way that bothered the woman, who was only identified as a member of the public who worked for the healthcare group.
Aug. 31, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
California lawmakers advanced an ambitious proposal Thursday to prevent broadband providers from hindering or manipulating access to the internet, bringing the state closer to enacting the strongest net neutrality protections in the country.
Aug. 30, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Legislators approved a bill Thursday that would allow school officials to restrain or seclude students only if they pose an imminent threat to themselves or others.
Assembly Bill 2657 would prevent teachers from restraining students, drugging them or putting them in seclusion as a form of punishment or coercion. It would also make it illegal to restrict students’ breathing or to keep them in a prone position with their hands behind their backs.
While existing regulations protect students from corporal punishment, they do not specify when teachers can use other practices to control students. Some of them, including restraining a student lying on the ground, carry risks of long-term trauma or death, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
Aug. 30, 2018, 1:58 p.m.
- California Legislature
California lawmakers have sent a proposal to the governor that would widely limit who can be charged under the felony murder rule, which allows defendants to be convicted of first-degree murder if a victim dies during the commission of a felony, even if the defendant did not intend to kill or did not know a homicide occurred.
Criminal justice reform advocates say the standard differs widely from how prosecutors charge all other crimes, where a person’s intent is central to the offense and punishment they face.
The legislation by Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) would restrict the criminal charge to those who committed or intended to commit a killing. It also would allow some inmates doing time for felony murder to petition the court for a reduced sentence.
Aug. 30, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
- California Legislature
California lawmakers are fighting for your right to party.
Legislators signed off Thursday on a plan to allow Los Angeles, San Francisco and seven other cities to extend alcohol service at bars and restaurants from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.
Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), the author of Senate Bill 905, said the bill gives willing cities a chance to better shape their nightlife.
Aug. 30, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
- California Legislature
Citing a lack of diversity in corporate boardrooms, state lawmakers on Thursday sent the governor a bill that would require women to be included on the boards of directors of firms headquartered in California.
The bill would require that publicly held corporations headquartered in the state include at least one woman on boards of directors by the end of 2019, and at least two by July 2021. Corporate boards with six or more members would be required to have at least three women on the panels by the middle of 2021.
The measure was proposed because women make up 52% of the state’s population but just 15% of the directors of its public corporations, according to state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), a co-author of the bill with Senate leader Toni Atkins (D-San Diego).
Aug. 30, 2018, 11:49 a.m.
- California Legislature
Californians would be barred from buying more than one rifle or shotgun in any 30-day period under a bill approved Thursday by state lawmakers and sent to the governor as part of a raft of gun-control bills in response to recent mass shootings.
The state already prohibits people from purchasing more than one handgun in any 30-day period to discourage the stockpiling of weapons and to stymie straw buyers who purchase large numbers of firearms and sell them to people who cannot otherwise legally possess them.
The bill was introduced after Congress failed to act on gun-safety proposals following a string of shooting incidents, according to Sen. Anthony J. Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge), the bill’s author.
Aug. 30, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
- California Legislature
California lawmakers took aim at how the city of Los Angeles approves homeless housing projects Wednesday night.
Legislators passed Assembly Bill 829, which tries to stop Los Angeles’ practice of allowing City Council members to quietly block homeless housing developments in their districts prior to a formal vote.
“We cannot allow one local elected official to unilaterally stop projects that will house people and address our homelessness crisis,” Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco), the bill’s author, said in a statement. “Local elected officials will continue to have significant input in the planning process, but they will not have a pocket veto to deny supportive housing projects.”
Aug. 29, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
- California Legislature
Major legislation that would have toughened state standards for police officers to use deadly force will not advance this year.
Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) announced late Wednesday that lawmakers did not have enough time to garner support for the measure to pass both houses of the Legislature by Friday’s deadline. Atkins said lawmakers would resume work on the effort next year.
“Make no mistake: We have a critical problem that remains unaddressed,” Atkins said in a statement. “We need to end preventable deaths and to do so without jeopardizing the safety of law enforcement officers.”