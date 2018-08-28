California lawmakers shelve controversial bill that would have raised campaign contribution limits

California’s largest electric utility companies could use payments from customers to help underwrite the cost of their wildfire liability under a broad outline released Friday by a special state legislative committee.

The proposal comes just four days before a key legislative deadline. Specific details were not presented during an afternoon committee hearing and may not be submitted until next week. That could leave little time for public review, as both houses of the Legislature will adjourn for the year Aug. 31.

Any attempt by a utility to borrow money for wildfire damages — which would likely depend on using a specific amount of money collected from ratepayers as collateral — would have to be authorized by the California Public Utilities Commission, according to the outline released Friday. Lawmakers were adamant the final plan would not let utilities and their shareholders off the hook.