California lawmakers told money and cooperation are the keys to reducing wildfire risk

Aug. 14, 2018, 5:49 p.m.
- California Legislature
Fire and forestry officials told California lawmakers on Tuesday that any new statewide strategy to lessen the risk of deadly wildfires depends on reducing the timber and brush that fuel the blazes.
Jim Branham, executive director of the California Sierra Nevada Conservancy, told a special legislative committee that wooded or brush-heavy terrain covers some 60% of the state.
“At some point every year, they become flammable,” Branham said.
Aug. 14, 2018, 4:13 p.m.
Alicia Silverstone, the actress best known for the film “Clueless,” visited the Capitol in Sacramento on Tuesday to advocate for a bill that would ban the sale of most animal-tested cosmetics in California, an effort cosmetics giants oppose.
State law already bans unnecessary animal testing in California, but retailers can still sell products that are tested on animals elsewhere. The bill Silverstone is pushing, Senate Bill 1249, would make those sales illegal in the coming years. The proposal includes exemptions when the Federal Drug Administration requires animal testing and, until 2023, when foreign governments mandate it.
That provision is meant to ease the transition for cosmetics companies that operate in countries like China, where manufacturers must test all cosmetics on animals. But the bill’s supporters expect Chinese law to loosen in the coming years.
Aug. 14, 2018, 1:08 p.m.
- California Legislature
With negotiations intensifying over how California’s electric utilities should help pay to fight wildfires, a prominent Republican lawmaker says the companies should contribute to a new multibillion-dollar fund that would help mitigate those expenses.
The proposal by Assemblyman Chad Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) would create the California Wildfire Insurance Fund, a pool of money collected from utility companies that could be used to cover some of the “extraordinary costs arising from wildfires,” according to the draft legislation.
The plan would help utilities that act prudently, while reducing the impact from future fires on utility ratepayers, Mayes said.
Aug. 14, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
- Ballot measures
A big battle over property taxes in California is shaping up for the 2020 ballot.
Supporters of a bid to increase taxes on commercial land announced Tuesday they’ve collected more than 860,000 signatures to force a vote on the issue in two years.
“This is a defining moment for California,” Fred Blackwell, CEO of the San Francisco Foundation, said in a statement. “Closing the commercial property tax loopholes is important to our state.”
Aug. 13, 2018, 4:26 p.m.
- California Legislature
State lawmakers agreed Monday to pay $321,000 to settle a discrimination complaint from the executive secretary of a state conservancy agency in Los Angeles County.
The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the settlement with Valerie Thompson, a 57-year-old African American woman who sued the conservancy, alleging she was mistreated by the staff of the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy, including executive director Mark Stanley.
Thompson’s lawsuit alleged that Stanley, who is also African American, spoke to her in a “demeaning and derogatory tone,” denied her promotional opportunities and time-off requests, failed to accommodate a disability, and sought to downgrade her job to a part-time position. The lawsuit also alleged that Stanley brought his ex-wife, who is Latina, to the office, and afterward favored Latina staff members over Thompson.
Aug. 13, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
- Ballot measures
California cities on Monday objected to a state proposal that would allow marijuana delivery to homes in areas where storefront pot sales have been banned locally.
The changes, which are being considered by the state Bureau of Cannabis Control, “will undermine a city’s ability to effectively regulate cannabis at the local level,” said Charles Harvey, a legislative representative for the League of California Cities, in a letter to the bureau.
The cities group, which represents the state’s 482 municipalities, supports other changes to clarify the rules of Proposition 64, which was approved by voters in 2016 and allows the growing and sale of marijuana for recreational use.
Aug. 13, 2018, 11:32 a.m.
Six months after Tony Mendoza resigned his state Senate seat following allegations of sexual harassment, the seat will be filled by another Democrat — for the next three months.
In a special election held last Tuesday for Senate District 32, Montebello Mayor Vanessa Delgado, a Democrat, beat Republican attorney Rita Topalian with 52.4% of the vote.
The term ends Dec. 3, but Delgado will have only three weeks to make her voice heard, as the Legislature adjourns Aug. 31.
Aug. 12, 2018, 12:05 a.m.
- Politics podcast
With fires burning across California and smoke lingering on the skyline of the state’s capital city, it’s no surprise that wildfire prevention is on the minds of lawmakers in the Legislature’s final month of session.
But no topic seems to loom larger than the liability rules that apply to electric utility companies whose equipment plays a role in starting a blaze.
On this week’s podcast, we discuss the complicated politics surrounding efforts to rethink those liability rules. We also discuss the sharp criticism being leveled by lawmakers against the state Department of Motor Vehicles, after complaints of long lines in field offices across California.
Aug. 10, 2018, 9:38 a.m.
- Ballot measures
- 2018 election
In November, Californians will vote on four housing-related ballot measures. One of them, Proposition 5, is sponsored by the California Assn. of Realtors, and it gives homeowners 55 and older the ability to take part of their lower property tax base with them when they move to a new home.
On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we debate the pros and cons of the statewide measure. It will provide incentives for older Californians to move out of larger, family-friendly homes into smaller places for empty nesters. At the same time, it gives even more state subsidies to a generation of homeowners who already have benefited from California’s property tax rules favoring those who have lived in their homes a long time.
Also, don’t miss our explanation of Proposition 13, the 1978 initiative that set up the state’s property tax structure.
Aug. 9, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
Gov. Jerry Brown issued an executive order Thursday to expedite recovery efforts in areas hardest hit by California’s wildfires.
Assisting fire-ravaged communities in Lake, Siskiyou, Shasta, Mendocino and Napa counties, the order suspends regulations on clearing fire-related debris and eliminates limits on the number of hours emergency personnel can work. More than 13,000 firefighters are battling blazes across the state.
The order also suspends planning and zoning requirements and waives state fees for manufactured homes and mobile home parks, extends a state ban on price gouging during emergencies, and allows accelerated hiring of additional personnel for emergency and recovery operations.