Led by California, 19 states seek to block Trump policy that threatens Planned Parenthood funding

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who lost the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor to Gavin Newsom in 2010, on Monday endorsed her formal political rival for governor.

“I’ve watched Gavin’s leadership as San Francisco Mayor and as California's Lieutenant Governor,” Hahn said in a statement released by the Newsom campaign. “I know that he will apply these experiences and skill-sets to ensure that California continues to lead the nation and the world on issues ranging from workers' rights and women's rights, to immigrants' rights, environmental rights, healthcare rights and educational rights.”

Hahn, who previously served in Congress and on the Los Angeles City Council, was a front-runner in the 2010 race for lieutenant governor when Newsom jumped into the race. Newsom had been running for governor but bowed out after it became clear that current Gov. Jerry Brown was jumping into the race.