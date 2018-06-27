California Legislature nears deal to temporarily ban soda taxes

Assemblyman Tim Grayson (D-Concord), left, says paint companies need to offer more dollars to clean up lead paint. (Rich Pedroncelli)

Less than 72 hours before the deadline for voter initiatives to get on the ballot in November, major national paint companies and the California Legislature remain far apart on a deal that could jettison an initiative sponsored by the companies.

The initiative, which is expected to have gained enough signatures to go before voters in the fall, would overturn a recent state appeals court ruling that puts the companies, Sherwin-Williams and ConAgra, on the hook for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in lead paint cleanup in homes. In its place, the initiative would authorize a $2-billion loan so that taxpayers, not the companies, would pay to clean up lead and other environmental hazards.

The companies have long said they would prefer lawmakers pass legislation that would address their concerns about the court ruling. On Monday, the two companies released a proposed bill that would overturn the court ruling, require paint manufacturers to pay $500 million for lead cleanup over the next decade and shield the companies from liability. They said Assemblyman Tim Grayson (D-Concord) would write the bill.