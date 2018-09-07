California's ballot is a 'hodgepodge,' says Gov. Jerry Brown as he vetoes bill to redesign it

(Los Angeles Times)

An effort by the California Legislature to reduce voter confusion through a ballot redesign was vetoed Friday by Gov. Jerry Brown, who said the problem doesn’t need to be solved with a new law.

The bill would have mandated new language to make voters aware of how many candidates they could choose in any given race. In the last two statewide primaries, long lists of candidates for the U.S. Senate and governor have led to calls for a wholesale redesign of ballots.

Assembly Bill 2552 would have imposed rules on the color or style of wording instructing voters to “vote for one” in single-candidate contests, an attempt by lawmakers to address confusion over long lists that may appear to apply to more than one race.