California's candidates for governor agree to face off in San Francisco public radio forum

In 2018, the big California housing political debates happened early in the year, or will reach a resolution when voters decide on the ballot in November.

On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we talk about the housing bills that made it through in the final few weeks of the legislative session, including a measure from Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco) that, if signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, would give the Bay Area Rapid Transit District more authority over housing development on public land near their stations — a move away from the state’s history of allowing only cities and counties to make land-use decisions.