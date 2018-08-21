California Senate sends landmark bail reform bill to Gov. Jerry Brown

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

President Trump threw his weight behind another California candidate in the closely watched midterms, giving his nod on Twitter to the GOP state tax board chair, Diane Harkey.

It’s another sign that Republicans are concerned about holding on to the House seat being vacated by Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), who announced he would retire after winning re-election by the slimmest margin in the country two years ago.

This is a pretty bold GOP base-motivating move in CA49, a district where @DarrellIssa had the closest re-election margin of any House incumbent in 2016. https://t.co/0yAzNbBCIg — Christine Mai-Duc (@cmaiduc) August 21, 2018

Then again, @MikeLevinCA isn't running against Issa and Harkey needs base supporters to turn out for her to counteract the big flood of activism and enthusiasm in this district, the only targeted one in CA where Dem voteshare outstripped GOP's in primary. — Christine Mai-Duc (@cmaiduc) August 21, 2018

It’s a risky move, considering Trump lost by seven points to Hillary Clinton there in 2016, and that Trump’s approval ratings continue to be underwater in Orange and San Diego counties, where the 49th Congressional District is located.