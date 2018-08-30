Californians could buy no more than one long gun a month under bill sent to Gov. Jerry Brown

Aug. 30, 2018, 11:49 a.m.
- California Legislature
Californians would be barred from buying more than one rifle or shotgun in any 30-day period under a bill approved Thursday by state lawmakers and sent to the governor as part of a raft of gun-control bills in response to recent mass shootings.
The state already prohibits people from purchasing more than one handgun in any 30-day period to discourage the stockpiling of weapons and to stymie straw buyers who purchase large numbers of firearms and sell them to people who cannot otherwise legally possess them.
The bill was introduced after Congress failed to act on gun-safety proposals following a string of shooting incidents, according to Sen. Anthony J. Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge), the bill’s author.
Aug. 30, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
- California Legislature
California lawmakers took aim at how the city of Los Angeles approves homeless housing projects Wednesday night.
Legislators passed Assembly Bill 829, which tries to stop Los Angeles’ practice of allowing City Council members to quietly block homeless housing developments in their districts prior to a formal vote.
“We cannot allow one local elected official to unilaterally stop projects that will house people and address our homelessness crisis,” Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco), the bill’s author, said in a statement. “Local elected officials will continue to have significant input in the planning process, but they will not have a pocket veto to deny supportive housing projects.”
Aug. 29, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
- California Legislature
Major legislation that would have toughened state standards for police officers to use deadly force will not advance this year.
Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) announced late Wednesday that lawmakers did not have enough time to garner support for the measure to pass both houses of the Legislature by Friday’s deadline. Atkins said lawmakers would resume work on the effort next year.
“Make no mistake: We have a critical problem that remains unaddressed,” Atkins said in a statement. “We need to end preventable deaths and to do so without jeopardizing the safety of law enforcement officers.”
Aug. 29, 2018, 5:22 p.m.
- California Legislature
California lawmakers gave final approval Wednesday to a plan that would put the state on a path to phase out fossil fuels by 2045.
State senators voted overwhelmingly to support Senate Bill 100, which would require California to obtain 100% of its energy from clean sources within the next three decades. The bill, which has been touted by state and national political leaders as a key plank in California’s fight against climate change, now heads to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature.
“It’s a historic day as an example for how the United States ought to be grappling with the existential threat to our nation and to our planet, our climate,” said Sen. Kevin de Leon (D-Los Angeles), the bill’s author.
Aug. 29, 2018, 5:14 p.m.
- California Legislature
Alarmed by a string of mass shootings by young people, California lawmakers on Wednesday sent the governor a bill that would raise the minimum age for buying long guns in the state from 18 to 21.
Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) said his bill would address concerns raised by incidents including the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in which a 19-year-old is accused of using an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to kill 17 students and school employees.
“The two most deadly recent school tragedies have been perpetrated by people under 21 with long guns,” Portantino told his colleagues before the Senate approved the bill and sent it to the governor.
Aug. 29, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
- California Legislature
One day after Gov. Jerry Brown signed landmark legislation overhauling the state’s money bail system, the California bail industry is fighting back.
A coalition of bail industry associations, crime victims groups and other opponents have launched a voter referendum drive in an attempt to block the implementation of the new law. They have roughly three months to collect and submit an estimated 366,000 signatures to qualify the measure.
If they are successful, the law would be put on hold and weighed on the November 2020 ballot. The law, which will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2019, is expected to dismantle a bail-bond industry that includes bounty hunters, surety companies and about 3,200 registered bail agents.
Aug. 29, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
- California Legislature
After months of negotiations, a last-minute proposal for a deal in the California Legislature on cleaning up lead paint in homes across the state has failed.
With lawmakers facing a Friday deadline to pass bills for the year, Assemblyman Tim Grayson (D-Concord) introduced legislation late on Tuesday that would have required paint companies to pay $475 million over the next decade to clean up lead paint, with additional funds coming from the settlement of a long-running lawsuit with 10 cities and counties on the issue. Grayson contended that the proposal would have allowed for the clean-up of more lead in homes across the state than solely relying on the court case.
But by Wednesday morning, Grayson conceded that he couldn’t reach an agreement between the companies and the local governments involved in the litigation and was abandoning the effort.
Aug. 29, 2018, 11:20 a.m.
- 2018 election
Supporters of an initiative to repeal California’s recent gas tax increase alleged Wednesday that state-hired contractors working on a Caltrans road project in San Diego County improperly stopped traffic and gave motorists fliers opposing Proposition 6.
Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio, a leader of the Proposition 6 campaign, said he is filing a complaint with the state Fair Political Practices Commission that the activity violated state law.
“There is absolutely no grey area here,” DeMaio said in a statement. “Caltrans is caught in blatant violation of California law that prohibits the use of taxpayer funds for campaign activities or advocacy. This proves once again that Caltrans simply cannot be trusted to do what is right with our gas tax funds — they literally are using gas tax funds to support the distribution of campaign materials to raise the gas tax on working families.”
Aug. 29, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Ahead in the polls, California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom plans to hit the road after Labor Day with a statewide bus tour to help fellow Democratic congressional candidates who are trying to oust Republicans so their party can take control of the House.
Newsom highlighted the tour in a fundraising email sent out Tuesday morning, which is part of his “Blue California” campaign to help Democrats in both congressional and legislative races.
In a recent Pod Save America podcast, Newsom said he’s not taking his lead in the governor’s race for granted, but plans to spend “a lot of time and energy” helping down-ballot candidates.
Aug. 29, 2018, 12:00 a.m.
- Governor's race
An independent political committee backing Republican John Cox for California governor released a new campaign ad bashing Democratic candidate Gavin Newsom as a “child of privilege” with a far-left political agenda.
The independent expenditure committee, Restore Our Values, paid $250,000 to air the aid on Fox News, CNN and other outlets for the next week, said Jennifer Jacobs, spokesperson for the organization.
The one-minute ad attempts to contrast Cox and Newsom, casting Cox as a self-made man and Newsom as product of the well-connected, well-heeled San Francisco political class.