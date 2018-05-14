Californians could vote on as many as five housing measures in November

California's gubernatorial candidates in a debate at the California Theater in San Jose on Tuesday. (Aric Crabb / Bay Area News Group)

Election day is less than a month away and California’s six major candidates for governor all have plans for tackling one of the state's biggest problems: the rising costs of housing.

On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Pod, we talk about where the candidates’ housing plans differ. One area where there’s near unanimity? The candidates broadly agree that the biggest barrier to affordability is a lack of housing supply.

Our guests are Phil Willon from the Los Angeles Times and Laurel Rosenhall from CALmatters, both of whom have been covering the election. We discuss how housing has become an issue on the trail and the reaction from voters.