Californians could vote to end daylight saving time under bill sent to governor

Proponents of net neutrality protest against Federal Communication Commission Chairman Ajit Pai in Washington on May 5. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

As the fight to preserve net neutrality gears up in California, two state senators are melding their efforts to establish rules that would prevent internet service providers from manipulating or slowing access to online content.

Under new amendments unveiled Monday, Sens. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) have rewritten their dueling net neutrality bills to complement each other — and added conditions so that both must be signed by the governor for the other to take effect.

The move comes a week after net neutrality was officially repealed at the federal level, following a vote by the Federal Communications Commission in December to roll back the rules.