Advertisement
California politics news feed
44 posts
  • State government
By

CalSTRS to pressure Walmart and others to stop selling assault rifles

Ingrid Lopez rallies fellow students at the National School Walkout for Gun Control, at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in Los Angeles.
Ingrid Lopez rallies fellow students at the National School Walkout for Gun Control, at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

California’s teachers’ retirement system will pressure companies it invests in, including Walmart Inc., to stop selling firearms and parts that are outlawed by the state, and would consider divestment from firms that refuse to make changes, a key panel decided Wednesday.

The vote by the Investment Committee for the California State Teachers’ Retirement System was supported by state Treasurer John Chiang, an ex officio member of the panel. It comes many months after he had asked in October that the system take more immediate action to stop investing in the gun retailers.

“If Congress and State Houses are either unwilling or unable to pass sensible policies to stop our schoolyards, work sites and places of worship from becoming killing fields then let’s take the battle to where the money is,” Chiang, a candidate for governor, told the Investment Committee before the unanimous vote to adopt the engagement policy. On the debate stage Tuesday night, Chiang let voters know about the expected action coming from CalSTRS.

Advertisement
By

Rebellious Republicans move to force a House vote on Dreamers despite leaders' objections

A bipartisan group of House members led by California’s Jeff Denham filed a petition Wednesday to force a vote on four immigration bills over the objections of Republican leadership.

Read Article
Advertisement
By

California's would-be governors play it safe in the last real debate before June's primary

Californians may only now be realizing there’s an election for governor in four weeks, but the men and women seeking the job have been on the campaign trail for a long time.

Read Article
  • 2018 election
By

Personality — not policy — divides and other takeaways from the California governor debate

(Aric Crabb / Bay Area News Group)

California's six leading candidates for governor discussed topics ranging from immigration to artificial intelligence over the course of a 90-minute debate Tuesday night. Some produced thoughtful answers about the state’s future, others generated responses that came across as general bromides about making things better.

And interspersed were a few key moments that offered a glimpse into where this race stands, now four weeks from election day.

Personalities, not policies, seemed to divide (most of) the candidates. Going into the debate, a key question was whether voters would see variety in the strains of Democratic or Republican politics to offer voters. That’s an especially important point in the era of the top-two primary, where voters can choose a candidate regardless of party.

  • Governor's race
By

Guess who talked the most during the California governor's race debate?

The debate among the candidates vying to be California’s next governor lasted 90 minutes. With rapid-fire questions and six candidates on stage, there was little time for anyone to waste.

Debate moderator Chuck Todd, who closed the forum by noting things had remained civil and on topic, kept the clock moving and each candidate had an opportunity to field multiple questions. Even the longshots. 

Consider that Assemblyman Travis Allen, who is in the back of the pack when it comes to polling and fundraising, actually had the most air time. 

Advertisement
  • 2018 election
By

John Cox says he led the effort to oust former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner. Here's what happened

Gubernatorial candidate John Cox
Gubernatorial candidate John Cox (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

At Tuesday night’s gubernatorial debate, GOP businessman John Cox said he led the recall effort against former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, who resigned in 2013 under a torrent of sexual harassment allegations.

Cox was a donor to the effort to oust Filner, but he was not one of the primary driving forces behind Filner’s exit. A former San Diego city councilwoman as well as two local attorneys first called on Filner to resign and were the most prominent opponents of Filner as the controversy raged.

By

Watch the California governor's race debate live with us

John Myers and Melanie Mason will be with me in this live chat over here as we watch the debate and provide real-time commentary and analysis.

And for more coverage like that, make sure to sign up for our free Essential Politics newsletter.

Join us!

Read more

  • Governor's race
  • 2018 election
  • California Republicans
  • California Democrats
By  and

Four things to watch in tonight's California governor's race debate

Top L-R: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, Treasurer John Chiang. Bottom L-R: Delaine Eastin, Assemblyman Travis Allen, John Cox.
Top L-R: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, Treasurer John Chiang. Bottom L-R: Delaine Eastin, Assemblyman Travis Allen, John Cox.

With California’s 2018 race for governor barreling toward the June 5 primary, Tuesday night’s televised debate in San Jose is primed to be the most contentious and consequential face-off of the campaign. (Watch live here.)

Here’s what to watch for:

The fight for second place

Advertisement
By

How Chuck Todd views tonight's California governor's race debate

Chuck Todd appears on ‘Meet the Press’ in Washington, D.C., Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Chuck Todd appears on ‘Meet the Press’ in Washington, D.C., Sunday, May 6, 2018. (William B. Plowman/NBC NewsWire)

If NBC’s Chuck Todd does it right, the headlines following the gubernatorial debate Tuesday night won’t be about his job as the moderator, but instead about how the candidates illustrated their differences for voters.

Not such an easy task when six people who want to be California’s next governor take the stage — especially since they are from two different parties.

But such is life thanks to California’s top-two primary, and a jump ball for who might take the second spot on June 5.

By

George Deukmejian dead at 89, public safety and law-and-order dominated two-term governor's agenda

George Deukmejian, a perennially popular two-term Republican governor of California who built his career on fighting crime, hardening the state's criminal justice stance and shoring up its leaky finances, died on Tuesday. He was 89 years old.

Read Article