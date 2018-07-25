Former legislator David Hadley appointed vice chairman of California GOP, easing path to become next party leader

Jul. 24, 2018, 7:46 p.m.
- California Republicans
Former legislator David Hadley was unanimously appointed vice chairman of the California Republican Party on Tuesday by its board of directors. The move eases the path for the Manhattan Beach resident to become the party’s next leader once current Chairman Jim Brulte’s term ends in February.
Hadley, who ran for governor earlier this year before dropping out of the race after two weeks, served one term in the state Assembly representing much of the South Bay.
The 53-year-old businessman is a social moderate and fiscal conservative who has ties to prominent donors, relationships that could prove vital if next year’s chairman’s race is contested, and should he be elected leader of the state party.
Jul. 24, 2018, 2:26 p.m.
- 2018 election
California lawmakers decided last month to ask voters to consider permanent daylight saving time, but a handful of prominent Democratic lawmakers are continuing their disagreement over the plan’s merits in the pages of November’s election guide.
Proposition 7 would allow the Legislature — if Congress approves — to abolish the twice-yearly changing of clocks, and instead permanently place the state on daylight saving time. It would undo provisions of a 1949 ballot measure that first created the shifting of official time by one hour every spring, thus allowing lawmakers to enact year-round daylight saving time as long as it’s consistent with federal law.
Although Proposition 7 won a spot on the ballot with bipartisan support in the state Capitol, not all lawmakers think voters should embrace it.
Jul. 24, 2018, 11:58 a.m.
- State government
An assistant chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection asked employees to help build a Tiki bar behind the house he rented from the state government, according to a state audit released on Tuesday.
The high-ranking fire official “misused state employees and caused discredit” to the agency by quietly building the bar, complete with electricity and plumbing, over six months in 2016.
“The assistant chief misused state land when he built an unauthorized structure in the backyard of the home he rented from CAL FIRE,” auditors wrote. “The rental agreement states that the tenant agrees to obtain written consent from the CAL FIRE unit before making any significant improvements or changes to the site.”
Jul. 23, 2018, 11:16 a.m.
Jul. 20, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
- State government
- California Legislature
A plan to replace California’s antiquated website for disclosing lobbying activity and contributions to elected officials is 11 months behind schedule, and its budget has doubled.
Secretary of State Alex Padilla notified the Legislature last week that the replacement for the Cal-ACCESS system will be delayed until the end of 2019. It had been scheduled for completion in February.
The Legislature agreed two years ago to a plan that would cost $11.6 million, but as the project has proceeded and vendors were consulted, lawmakers have repeatedly upped the budget. It now stands at $23 million.
Jul. 19, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
- 2018 election
California’s political watchdog panel deadlocked Thursday over allowing legislative leaders to accept much larger campaign contributions, after several open-government groups said the proposal raises “important concerns” about increasing the influence of special interests.
The California Fair Political Practices Commission split 2-2 on a motion to endorse legislation that would allow the four top Democratic and Republican leaders in the Legislature to accept individual campaign contributions of up to $36,000 per source for races they are targeting, up from the current $4,400 limit.
Commissioner Frank Cardenas was unwilling to support the new bill, which he said has been fast-tracked without the normal committee hearings “as quickly and as quietly as possible to get something done which would otherwise face the scrutiny [of the public].”
Jul. 18, 2018, 1:43 p.m.
- California Legislature
Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a measure Wednesday to require incoming student orientations at California colleges and universities to include information on intimate partner and dating violence.
Under current law, colleges must address sexual violence, domestic violence and stalking in their orientations for new students. The measure, AB 2070 by Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-Grand Terrace), would have expanded on those requirements to specifically include intimate partner and dating violence.
In his veto message, Brown said the “essential elements” of the bill already appear to be covered by law. The governor also said he wanted to hold off on changing existing state law until a panel of experts returned their recommendations on what, if anything, should be changed to better address sexual assault on college campuses.
Jul. 18, 2018, 1:08 p.m.
- California Legislature
- 2018 election
In a move to boost voter turnout, Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed a bill that requires counties to prepay postage for mail-in ballots in California elections.
The measure was proposed by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego), who said it is necessary to remove an obstacle to voting, especially for young people who are less likely to use the postal system and have stamps in the age of emails and text messages.
“Once again, California leads the way to make voting more accessible to all of our citizens,” Gonzalez Fletcher said in a statement. “No stamps? No problem!”
Jul. 17, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
- California Republicans
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has lashed out at President Trump’s rebuke of American intelligence agencies during a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing, I mean you stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fanboy,” Schwarzenegger said in a Facebook video on Monday, unshaven and appearing distraught. “I mean, I was asking myself when are you going to ask him for an autograph or for a selfie or something like that?”
Schwarzenegger, who has repeatedly tangled with Trump, said the president “sold out” the nation as well as its intelligence and justice systems.
Jul. 16, 2018, 9:11 a.m.
It's a job that can be a stepping stone to one of the most powerful jobs in America, or nothing more than a political footnote. The race to become California's next lieutenant governor for the first time has two Democrats battling this November.