Gov. Jerry Brown rejects bill that would have allowed immigrants in the U.S. illegally to serve in California civil office

Sep. 27, 2018, 4:16 p.m.
Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday vetoed legislation that would allow all Californians to serve on state and local boards and commissions regardless of immigration status.
In a short veto message, Brown said he believed “existing law — which requires citizenship for these forms of public service — is the better path.”
Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) and Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) said they introduced the legislation to address the state’s discriminatory history amid a broader legal battle between California Democrats and the Trump administration over immigration policy.
Sep. 27, 2018, 3:53 p.m.
Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday vetoed legislation that would have barred any civil arrests at state courthouses, as judges have raised concerns over the presence of federal immigration agents in courtrooms across the country.
In his veto message, Brown said he supported the underlying intent of the measure, which was introduced to protect immigrants, but expressed concerns it could have unintended consequences. He also pointed to the state’s so-called sanctuary law, which tasks the California attorney general with developing policies by October to help curb immigration enforcement at courthouses and other public institutions.
“I believe the prudent path is to allow for that guidance to be released before enacting new laws in this area,” Brown said.
Sep. 27, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Sep. 27, 2018, 10:31 a.m.
Andrew Grant had just finished an afternoon of door-knocking in his uphill bid for Congress when he decided to drop by the Muslim community center in Folsom.
Sep. 26, 2018, 9:15 p.m.
- Ballot measures
- 2018 election
With less than six weeks to go before election day, a ballot initiative to expand rent control in California is falling far short of passage, according to a new poll.
Proposition 10, which would allow cities and counties across the state to implement robust new rent stabilization efforts, has support from 36% of likely voters, with 48% opposed and 16% undecided, a poll released Wednesday from the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California said.
Mark Baldassare, the institute’s president and pollster, said proponents of the initiative have significant ground to make up.
Sep. 26, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
- Governor's race
Voter support for Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox rose enough over the summer to cut front-runner Democrat Gavin Newsom’s lead in half, according to a new poll by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California.
Newsom, California’s two-term lieutenant governor, still remains solidly ahead in the race, but Cox managed to pick up more support from independents and a smidgen of Democrats since July, the survey showed.
Those gains for Cox were enough to cut Newsom’s lead to 12 percentage points, compared with 24 percentage points in July.
Sep. 26, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
- Ballot measures
A slight majority of California voters oppose Proposition 6, the November ballot measure that would repeal increases to the state gas tax and vehicle registration fees to pay for improvements to roads, bridges and mass transit, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Public Policy Institute of California.
The statewide survey found that 52% of likely voters who were read the ballot title and label said they would vote against the initiative, 39% would vote in favor of the measure and 8% are undecided, said the nonpartisan research group headquartered in San Francisco.
Half of Republican voters said they would vote for the measure, while it garnered support from 42% of independents and 33% of Democrats, the survey said.
Sep. 26, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
- California Legislature
Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed a bill that will make it harder for Californians to obtain concealed gun permits, but he vetoed a proposal that would have expanded the number of people who could petition the courts for an order removing firearms from those thought to be dangerous.
State law currently allows police officers and immediate family members to ask a judge for a “gun violence restraining order” that temporarily removes weapons from people deemed a risk to themselves or others.
On Wednesday, Brown vetoed a bill by Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) that would have also allowed teachers, college professors, employers and co-workers to petition for a court order.
Sep. 25, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
- California Legislature
State Sen. Joel Anderson (R-Alpine) was reprimanded by the Senate this week after an investigation found he probably threatened to “bitch slap” a female lobbyist, according to documents released on Tuesday.
Stephanie Roberson, a lobbyist with the California Nurses Assn., filed a complaint in August alleging that Anderson threatened and made harassing comments to her at a Capitol-area bar.
The resulting legislative investigation found that Anderson had consumed alcoholic drinks in the lead-up to the encounter and that during the course of his interaction with Roberson, he likely became “increasingly agitated.”
Sep. 24, 2018, 12:58 p.m.
- 2018 election
The campaign against an initiative that would repeal increases to California’s gas tax launched its first television ad on Monday, asserting that Proposition 6 will put the safety of motorists in jeopardy by taking away road and bridge repair funds.
Armed with more than $30 million in contributions from the construction industry, unions and others, the campaign made a major TV buy to begin airing the ads Monday on the broadcast stations in Los Angeles, as well as other regions of the state.
The campaign has tailored different versions of the ad to address issues in each area of the state in which it runs.