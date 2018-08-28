Gov. Jerry Brown vetoes bill regulating payments to family members by political campaigns

The state Capitol saw the demise Monday of a bill that would have allowed legislative leaders to accept bigger campaign checks. (Rich Pedroncelli)

A controversial proposal to allow state legislative leaders to accept bigger campaign checks for their favored candidates was sidelined by lawmakers for the year on Monday after it failed to garner sufficient support in the state Senate.

The measure by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) would have allowed Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate and Assembly to form caucus committees to accept campaign contributions of up to $36,000 from individual sources for state races.

Legislators are now limited to accepting contributions of no more than $4,400 from each source. Mullin’s bill would have also required monthly disclosure of campaign contributions.