In this file photo, Amado Nanalang watches basketball games while making bets at a sports book in Las Vegas. (John Locher / AP)

Just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for states to legalize sports betting, Assemblyman Adam Gray (D-Merced) on Monday said he would pursue a state constitutional amendment that, if approved by the voters, would allow the wagering in California.

“The decision by the Supreme Court affirms that the choice to legalize sports wagering is one for the states to make for themselves. The ball is in our court,” Gray said in a statement.

The state Constitution currently prohibits sports wagering, but Gray last year introduced a placeholder bill, Assembly Constitutional Amendment 18, in anticipation of the Supreme Court striking down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. The bill requires a two-thirds approval in the state Legislature to be placed on the ballot as early as November, where it would require a majority vote of approval.