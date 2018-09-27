Republican John Cox launches new attack ad against Democrat Gavin Newsom in California governor's race

ICE agents detain a suspect inside Fresno County Superior Court in July. (Pablo Lopez / Fresno Bee)

Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday vetoed legislation that would have barred any civil arrests at state courthouses, as judges have raised concerns over the presence of federal immigration agents in courtrooms across the country.

In his veto message, Brown said he supported the underlying intent of the measure, which was introduced to protect immigrants, but expressed concerns it could have unintended consequences. He also pointed to the state’s so-called sanctuary law, which tasks the California attorney general with developing policies by October to help curb immigration enforcement at courthouses and other public institutions.

“I believe the prudent path is to allow for that guidance to be released before enacting new laws in this area,” Brown said.